Wild Proposal Has Raiders Trading QB & Starting DB for 9-Time Pro Bowler

Based on early comments from new head coach Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to have Derek Carr be the starting quarterback of the future. He’s put together a few strong seasons in a row and led the team to the playoffs last year despite a tumultuous season. He’s coming up on a contract year and will be expecting an extension this offseason.

McDaniels likes Carr but there could be a number of big-name quarterbacks available this offseason. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson showed some interest in the Raiders last offseason. It’s unclear if he’d be as open to playing for McDaniels as he was about playing for Jon Gruden. If he’s still keen on Las Vegas, the Raiders could consider trying to explore a trade before giving Carr a big contract. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez decided to propose a trade that would land the Raiders Wilson.

In the proposal, Las Vegas sends Carr, safety Johnathan Abram and a 2022 second-round pick to Seattle for Wilson and 2022 fifth-round pick.

“While Carr holds virtually every passing record in franchise history, he has probably reached his ceiling, and his contract situation makes things tenuous,” Gutierrez wrote. “Both QBs could benefit from a change of scenery.”

This Deal Would Be a Robbery for Raiders

Carr is a very good quarterback and there’s no doubt McDaniels can win with him. He’s the perfect type of player to run the coach’s offense. However, Wilson is arguably one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL and only has one losing season in his entire career. Only having to trade Carr, Abram and a second-round pick for Wilson would be an absolute robbery.

Abram was a first-round pick in 2019 but he’s failed to live up to his draft status. The Raiders aren’t likely to pick up his fifth-year option so this could be his last season in Las Vegas, regardless. While this would be the steal of the century for Las Vegas, it’s difficult to see why the Seahawks would make this trade. They already have a much better box safety than Abram in Jamal Adams. Carr would be a good quarterback for what Pete Carroll likes to do but this just feels like an uneven trade.

One of my raider nation folks sent me this … @DangeRussWilson … thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xkGTJYNc3K — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 2, 2022

It’ll Take a Lot More to Get Wilson

There’s no way the Seahawks are giving up Wilson without a single first-round pick in return. Even though he’s coming off a down season, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, it will likely take multiple first-round picks to even get Seattle to even consider an offer.

The Raiders do have an advantage over most teams interested in Wilson as they have an appealing quarterback to offer in return. However, it still feels unlikely. Carr will be cheaper than Wilson and McDaniels just won a lot of games with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Adding Wilson’s contract would make it more difficult to add a No. 1 wide receiver and fix the offensive line.

