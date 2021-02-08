Raiders More ‘Open’ to Blockbuster Trade Than Last Year: Report

Since Jon Gruden returned to the Raiders, there’s been chatter that he’d like to make a move at quarterback. It hasn’t happened yet but the rumors have persisted. This offseason, the team might have a chance to trade for Deshaun Watson, which would make things very interesting for Gruden.

Despite the fact that there were a lot of Raiders quarterback rumors last offseason, the team stuck with him. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is loosening up their hold on Carr.

“For the last few years, the answer has been a firm no,” Rapoport wrote of the Raiders’ interest in trading the quarterback. “That may not be the case now. Teams have been calling the Raiders to gauge interest in trading for Carr, and at least right now, the team appears open to considering it in some form or fashion — as long as it can replace him with someone on the same level. In reality, teams believe Las Vegas is open to dealing one of two QBs — Carr or Marcus Mariota. Guaranteeing Nathan Peterman $1 million in 2021 was a sign they could part with another QB. Will someone make them an offer good enough?”

This Report Doesn’t Mean Raiders Will Make Trade

Now, it’s important to note that just because the Raiders are more open to the idea of trading Carr, doesn’t mean they are actively looking to move him. It’s smart for the team to at least listen. He’s coming off a very good season and there are some teams that are a quarterback away from being legit contenders.

Teams get desperate and could offer a ridiculous haul for Carr. That said, the Raiders won’t trade him unless they get a ridiculous return. They would also have to know that they’re getting a good quarterback of their own.

Landing Watson Might Be Only Way Raiders Move Carr

With Matthew Stafford traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Carr is likely the second-best quarterback who could be available outside of Watson. If the Raiders are going to entertain a trade of their quarterback, they need to make sure that they have a better or equal option in 2021.

Based on potential options, Watson might be the only guy available that would be an upgrade over Carr. The Raiders were really close to the playoffs last season and can’t just blow the whole thing up yet. Marcus Mariota or Carson Wentz don’t represent a clear upgrade at quarterback but could end up being a major downgrade.

Obviously, Watson is a superstar and would make sense with the silver and black. However, the gap between Carr and he isn’t so wide that the Raiders need to give up a ton of assets to land him. It’s smart for the team to do their due diligence, but trading Carr doesn’t seem like the right move.

