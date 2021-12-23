Analyst Urges Raiders QB Derek Carr to Request Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the hunt for a playoff berth but most of the talk with the franchise is regarding their future. At the center of the talks is quarterback Derek Carr, who will be in the last year of his contract next season. The team needs to decide if he’s the quarterback of the future or they need to look elsewhere.

However, perhaps it’s time that Carr controls his own destiny. There’s been chatter surrounding his status with the team for years and he’s remained a good solider. The Raiders could be hiring their sixth head coach since Carr was drafted. He’s 30-years-old now so he’s got plenty of years left but the reality that he can’t play football forever has to be setting in.

There’s already been chatter about what the Raiders could get in a trade for Carr but they could still want to keep him around. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd took the team to task for being dysfunctional during the quarterback’s tenure and wants Carr to request a trade:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any of These Christmas Day Games It’s really hard to overcome bad management or ownership. … I’m not asking that you give him Andy Reid or Sean Payton or [Bill] Belichick. How about just give him stability? He’s the life preserver of this franchise. I don’t think Derek Carr needs Andy Reid but he’s going to be on his sixth head coach. At some point, stop banging him. I think it’s amazing he’s accomplished what he has. He’s too nice of a guy, but if I was Derek Carr, I would strongly consider saying, “I’ve run out of life preservers, I gotta go.” Try swimming in the Raiders chaos for the last eight years. I think what Derek’s doing is absolutely remarkable.

“Derek Carr is the life preserver of the Raiders franchise” pic.twitter.com/RxBiP8iRV0 — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) December 21, 2021

Carr Is Unlikely to Request a Trade

Most talented quarterbacks in Carr’s position would’ve likely gotten out of dodge years ago. There was a time when things were going good but the Raiders haven’t made the playoff since 2016 and it’s hard to see them doing it this season. That said, Carr won’t request a trade.

He’s stated multiple times that he wants to bring a Super Bowl to Las Vegas and wants to retire as a Raider. He’s even said that he would retire before playing for another team. He’s never given any indication that he wants to leave. If the Raiders build a winner, he wants to be a part of it.

Do Raiders Want Carr?

While Carr doesn’t want to leave the Raiders, they may be interested in moving on from him. The team’s struggles aren’t his fault but there could be some intriguing options available to them. Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson could be available via trade this offseason. Carr is good but he’s not on the level that those three are on.

The Raiders could also just want a fresh start after eight years with the same quarterback. Carr would be valuable on the trade market and will get Las Vegas a good haul. This year’s draft doesn’t have the best quarterback talent so that could scare the Raiders off. It’s important to remember that the team didn’t have a consistent quarterback for over a decade before Carr was drafted.

