Raiders’ Derek Carr Sends Strong Message to Trent Brown

Heading into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive line was supposed to be a major strength for the team. Through 12 games, the group of expected starters has only played three snaps together. With Richie Incognito done for the year, they won’t be getting their expected starting lineup together this year.

However, they could be getting a big boost soon. Trent Brown is the Raiders’ highest-paid player but has only played one full game all year. He just had a long stint on the COVID-19 list but is finally back at practice. Though he might not play this Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr is very excited to have the big man back.

“It’s lovely to see Trent out at practice,” Carr said Wednesday. “Anybody would be silly to say it wasn’t. Our offensive line, I think, is the best in the NFL.”

When he’s on the field, Brown is a force for the Raiders. He’s gigantic and athletic. Some would argue that he’s the best right tackle in the NFL. Carr certainly thinks so.

“He’s the best in the world at what he does … it’s just a credit to how dominant he is,” Carr said.

Brown Responds to Carr’s Comments

It hasn’t been an easy year for Brown. He’s been injured, caught COVID-19 and has been questioned by fans quite a bit. When he’s been on the field, he’s been excellent. The problem is that he’s hardly on the field. Brown took note of Carr’s comments and sent him a strong message.

That’s my mf QB ✊🏽🤎… real ones know what time it is wit me ‼️ https://t.co/j0eksDJdF1 — Trent Brown (@Trent) December 9, 2020

At the end of the day, nobody outside of the Raiders organization truly knows what Brown has had to deal with this year. It’s not very fair to question his commitment to football or the team. He’s a massive man so injuries and COVID-19 likely had a bigger effect on him than it would somebody a lot smaller. If the Raiders hope to make the playoffs, they’ll need Brown on the field.

Raiders Injury Update

Signs are looking promising that Brown could be back soon. The Raiders play the Indianapolis Colts this week and they have a very good defense. The team would love to have Brown on the field, especially considering how many other injuries Las Vegas is dealing with.

Damon Arnette, Josh Jacobs and Jeff Heath missed practice due to injury. Johnathan Abram returned to practice but he was limited with a knee issue. If Brown, Jacobs, Arnette and Abram can’t go, the Raiders are in serious trouble. All four of those guys are starters and impact players. Even if they could just get two of the back against the Colts, it would help the team’s chances.

The Raiders’ run game was completely anemic against the Jets last Sunday with Jacobs. Devontae Booker has done well as a backup but it’s clear he’s not suited to be the full-time starter. Getting Jacobs and Brown back would do a lot to get the Raiders back on track with running the back.

