Proposed Trade Has Raiders Land Pro Bowler Seeking $20 Million Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the upcoming draft. At No. 7, the team could either trade up, trade down or stay put. They have a lot of needs so trading down is certainly a realistic option. However, they may not trade down just to add picks.

One of the big mistakes Mike Mayock made when he was general manager of the Raiders was selecting Clelin Ferrell over Devin White in the 2019 NFL Draft. White went on to be a Pro Bowl linebacker and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Ferrell recently signed with the San Francisco 49ers after notching only 10.0 sacks in four seasons.

White requested a trade from the Buccaneers recently and could be on the move. Vic Tafur of The Athletic pitched a trade that would send White and the No. 19 pick to the Raiders for pick No. 7:

White has requested a trade, and it likely stems from stalled negotiations on a new contract rather than Tampa Bay rebuilding after Tom Brady sailed off into the sunset. White was the fifth pick in the 2019 draft — he later mocked the Raiders for taking Clelin Ferrell fourth over him — and he helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. White is still very young and a big-time playmaker and the Raiders can throw him some of that money they saved on releasing Derek Carr and trading Darren Waller. Plus, the Raiders get another impact defensive starter at No. 19.

White Is Looking to Get Paid

The problem with any trade for White is the fact that he’s looking for a new contract. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the linebacker is looking to get paid in the $18 million to $20 million per year range. That’s a lot of money to pay a linebacker.

White is one of the best at his position in the league and is still only 25 years old. He’s certainly worth a solid contract. Roquan Smith just earned a contract that’s seeing him get paid $20 million a year so it’s understandable why White is looking for that type of money. The contract he’s looking for could play a factor regarding the compensation Tampa Bay is looking to get in return.

Should Raiders Swing Trade for White?

With Denzel Perryman leaving in free agency, linebacker is a major need for the Raiders. They haven’t had a linebacker as good as White in a very long time. Paying him close to $20 million a year is tough but the Raiders don’t have many expensive players on defense. They are only paying two players more than $6 million a year on that side of the ball.

A first-round pick swap to get a potential difference-maker like White on the roster isn’t too steep of a price to pay. At a certain point, the Raiders will need to start spending some money on defense. They should be able to get off of Chandler Jones’ contract next year and whatever extension White gets won’t start hitting until 2024. The money shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the Raiders if they think White can be a cornerstone of the defense. It may just come down to if they have a player they value highly and would like to take them at No. 7.