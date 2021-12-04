Raiders Cut Once-Promising Rookie Wide Receiver

One of the most intriguing undrafted free agent signings the Las Vegas Raiders made in the offseason was wide receiver Dillon Stoner. The former Oklahoma State standout was called a “huge steal” by former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant. Stoner spent most of the early parts of the season on the practice squad but had a chance to play on the active roster in recent weeks.

In four games, he didn’t catch a single pass and wasn’t very active on offense, playing only a total of seven snaps. The Raiders have decided to cut Stoner to make room for cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who is returning from Injured Reserve.

We have waived WR Dillon Stoner. pic.twitter.com/jFpOSQtm6f — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 2, 2021

It would’ve been good news for the Raiders if Stoner was able to make some plays and earn a long-term role in the offense. That didn’t happen as he likely wasn’t ready to be a playmaker quite yet. Should he clear waivers, Las Vegas will almost certainly sign him back to the practice squad. He can be an impact player down the road but he still has to put in some work before he’s ready to have a role on offense.

Hunter Renfrow Named Among Most Reliable Pass Catchers

Stoner projects to be more of a slot receiver in the NFL. It’s going to be difficult for any aspiring slot receiver to make an impact on the Raiders thanks to Hunter Renfrow. He currently leads the team with 64 receptions and 658 receiving yards. He’s developed into one of the best slot receivers in the entire NFL. In fact, he may actually be one of the best overall receivers around.

Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked Renfrow as the second most reliable pass catcher in the league:

You know the saying by now: Third-and-Renfrow. It’s not shocking, then, that one of the league’s most reliable receivers on the ever-important third down landed on this list. The numbers validate the phrase, as Renfrow has posted the fourth-highest catch rate over expected on third-down targets (+9.2%) among receivers with at least 25 such targets. Renfrow is also finding open space with his shifty, if unorthodox, route running. He has popularized the “China” route and has made it his own to shake defenders for touchdown grabs. He did it against the Chargers in early October, and ran a variation of a whip route for a touchdown against Kansas City a few weeks ago. It’s a nightmare for defenses and has helped Renfrow post the third-best catch rate over expected on targets of fewer than 10 air yards this season (+6.1%).

Raiders WR Corps Must Step up With Darren Waller Doubtful

While Renfrow leads the Raiders in receiving, nobody would argue against the idea that tight end Darren Waller is the team’s best receiver. He’s not having the massive year that many expected but is still one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. Right now, he’s trying to overcome a strained IT band that could cause him to miss some time. The Raiders listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team.

If he is unable to go, the team will need their wide receivers to step up. Renfrow is always dependable, but a big game from either DeSean Jackson, Bryan Edwards or Zay Jones would go a long way to help the team win.

