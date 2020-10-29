Raiders Release Veteran Cornerback

Apparently, after just a couple of weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have already seen enough from D.J. White. The team signed him to the practice squad recently but announced that they were moving him to the Practice Squad/Injured List on Tuesday. The team revealed on Thursday that they are releasing White after reaching an injury settlement.

White has been in the NFL since 2016 but has already been on eight different teams. He didn’t get a chance to play a game for the Raiders and it’s unclear what the extent of his injury is. White has only been inactive in 14 games throughout his career. Despite hardly playing, he has a knack for making his way onto rosters. If his injury isn’t too serious, he could get a chance to make his way to another team.

Damon Arnette Nearing Return

The Raiders have struggled on defense all season and things don’t seem to be getting much better. Rookie cornerback Damon Arnette was supposed to be a key defender but has missed the last three games due to a wrist injury. He also tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, it sounds like he’s getting ready for a return.

Covid free And my hand feeling better🤫 👻🕸 — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) October 27, 2020

Arnette struggled during his first three games but was getting better. He’s a rookie so struggles are to be expected. Regardless, the Raiders are going to want him on the field so that he can work out any issues he’s having. He’s not going to solve the team’s defensive issues when he returns but they will be happy to have him.

Paul Guenther Talks Defensive Struggles

Since taking over the Raiders defense in 2018, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has questioned by fans. Despite adding more talent over the years, the defense seems to be getting worse. Guenther had a chance to talk about if this year is different than others.

“I think it’s like any other year, especially when you have some new guys and younger guys, after six games you kind of understand where their strengths and where their weaknesses are,” Guenther said Thursday. “We always try to keep developing those guys and putting them in the best spots to succeed and that’s what, really, coaching is … That’s all we try to do.”

The Raiders have allowed 30 points or more in five of six games. That’s not a recipe for success. Guenther believes he knows what the team needs to do.

“We’re not being very consistent,” Guenther said. “I think we’re doing some good things in the running game. We’ve gotta eliminate some of the explosive plays that hurt us last week. And I just think consistency overall is what we’ve got to continue to work on.”

Head coach Jon Gruden has given Guenther a very long leash but the coach can only watch so many poor defensive performances. The Raiders are really close to being a good team but the defense is holding them back. Even if they were an average unit, the team might be 5-1 right now. Guenther better hope he can show signs of life before the end of the season or the Raiders might have no choice but to make a change.

