Insider Pegs 2 Eagles All-Pros as Raiders Trade Targets

With the NFL trade deadline, fans will start getting an idea of which teams are all-in on the season and which teams are already looking to the future. The Los Angeles Rams swung a big trade for All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller but many other contending teams have stayed put so far. The Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the best record in the AFC but haven’t shown much interest in making a big trade.

However, there is still time. The team’s defensive line has been excellent all season but lost some depth early in the season when Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. It certainly wouldn’t hurt the team to add an elite interior pass rusher for the second half of the season. Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review-Journal pegged All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as fit and said that he could be available.

“One name being bandied about is Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who industry sources say could be had for the right price,” Bonsignore wrote. “A recent contract restructure makes trading Cox a painful endeavor for the Eagles, who would incur a significant future salary cap hit, but Philadelphia could be compelled if approached with a competitive offer.”

Cox is a staple in Philadelphia but that team is going nowhere fast and should consider a full rebuild. He’s one of their best assets left on the roster. Considering the Raiders wouldn’t have to pay him much, sending a second-round pick to the Eagles for Cox could be a worthwhile trade.

Jason Kelce Also Available?

The biggest struggle area for the Raiders this season has been their offensive line. The team bet on youth this year and the results have been mixed. Center Andre James took over for Rodney Hudson this year and has been off to a rocky start. However, he’s improved in recent weeks and the Raiders like him.

With the playoffs looking like a possibility, the team may not want to risk having a young and inconsistent player at center. Bonsignore believes that Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce could be had in a trade.

“One name to keep an eye on is Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is grading out as the second-best center in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus,” Bonsignore wrote. “The Eagles are going nowhere fast, and Kelce is among two Philadelphia linemen that could be available.

“Kelce’s 92.6 (out of 100) run-block grade is vastly superior to the 45.1 grade by Raiders center Andre James. Kelce has an overall grade of 85.9 to 45.9 for James.”

Kelce is one of the best centers in the NFL but the Raiders like James. They aren’t going to give up draft capital to bring in a center when they have one they like. Kelce would be a major upgrade but the Raiders like what they have.

Raiders Won’t Likely Make a Trade

This is the first trade deadline the Raiders are having in the post-Gruden era so it’s hard to know for sure how they might attack it. General manager Mike Mayock hasn’t been big on trades since joining the team and the trend could continue. There haven’t been any substantial rumors linking the Raiders to players so any deal the team makes would be a surprise.

The only trade that seems feasible is the team dealing former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. However, it doesn’t make sense for the Raiders to trade away players for picks right now when they’re in the playoff race.

