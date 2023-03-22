Raiders Free Agent TE Foster Moreau Stepping Away From Football

One of the top tight ends to hit the free agent market this offseason was Foster Moreau. The former fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders and LSU standout played second-fiddle to Darren Waller for the first portion of his career but was able to start in 34 games combined over the past two seasons. It was odd that he hadn’t landed on a team to this point but there’s now some clarity as to why.

The New Orleans Saints were one of the first teams Moreau met with in free agency. The team was a logical landing spot due to the fact that they recently signed his former teammate Derek Carr and he’s from the city. However, when the team conducted a routine physical on Moreau, they found something. The tight end announced on his verified Twitter account that he is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma:

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!

What’s Next for Moreau?

By all accounts, Moreau was thought to not have any health concerns heading into free agency. The Saints’ medical team helped the tight end quite a bit by catching the cancer early in the process. Moreau is not the first NFL player to be diagnosed with Hodkin’s Lymphoma. Notably, former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry was diagnosed with it in 2014. He was able to return to football nine months later and didn’t even have to miss a full season.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was diagnosed with Hodkin’s Lymphoma when he was in college in 2015. He was able to make a full recovery and didn’t have to miss a full season of football. He eventually was a third-round pick and a two-time Pro Bowler. Though every case is different, there is a precedent for players to come back and still play at a high level.

Moreau Receives Outpouring of Support

Moreau was a beloved teammate during his four years with the Raiders. He was also a big favorite of coaches and fans. Though he’s no longer under contract with the Raiders, he’s still receiving a lot of love.

Former teammate Maxx Crosby made it clear that he believes Moreau is “going to dominate” cancer.

Derek Carr and Moreau were always close and may have been teammates once again if it weren’t for diagnosis. He sent the tight end love after the announcement.

There was also a litany of people all across Twitter that made sure to send love Moreau’s way and reassure him that he can beat Hodkin’s Lymphoma.

