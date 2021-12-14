Raiders Could Sign Emerging Star in Falcons Starting LB, Says Analyst

With the 2021 season in a free fall for the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s time to start thinking about the future. There will be long conversations about the head coach, general manager and starting quarterback but there is also free agency and the draft. The Raiders defense has made some strides this season but based on the fact that they allowed 48 points to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, there is still a lot of work to do.

The linebacker corps has been solid this season with Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright and Cory Littleton. However, Wright will be a free agent at the end of the season and could seek to play for a team with a better path to the Super Bowl. If the Raiders are in the market for a linebacker this offseason, Pro Football Focus sees Atlanta Falcons starter Foyesade Oluokun as a possible fit.

“Foyesade Oluokun has impressive speed and more strength than you might expect for a player of his size, and he can play multiple linebacker spots but is at his best when he can run freely to the ball,” PFF wrote. “He would fit in a scheme like Indianapolis’ and could be an option for a defense improving either side of the linebacker group like the Raiders.”

Oluokun an Emerging Young Defender

Oluokun isn’t a household name yet but he’s an emerging young player. In 2021, he’s second in the NFL with 142 combined tackles. He also has 2.0 sacks and an interception. Last season, he had 117 combined tackles and 3.0 sacks. He’s an ascending player and could be in for a solid payday this offseason.

PFF predicts Oluokun to get a contract in the three years, $22.5 million range. That’s a decent contract for the former sixth-round pick out of Yale but not too much for a player who can continue to improve. The problem facing the Raiders is that they are paying Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski almost $18 million combined next season. With the team unlikely to get out of those contracts, spending big on another linebacker seems unlikely for now.

Raiders Have Bigger Needs on Defense

The Raiders will likely have to accept their linebacker situation next year. Considering rookie Divine Deablo has impressed in recent weeks, the team may not really even have a need. On the defensive side of the ball, there are far bigger needs than at linebacker. Casey Hayward has been the team’s best cornerback but he will be a free agent. If they lose him, cornerback may be the biggest need on the entire roster. The Raiders may also be interested in replacing Johnathan Abram at strong safety considering his issues in pass coverage.

The team should strongly consider adding defensive tackle help. The defense has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. Finding a clog in the middle of the defensive line would be big for the Raiders. There are good pieces all over the defense and finding some replacements for the weaknesses could give Las Vegas a solid unit.

