Former Packers All-Pro Visiting Raiders: Report

It appears the Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a veteran defensive back. They recently brought in A.J. Bouye for a visit and now they’re bringing in a different former Pro Bowler to take a look. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are hosting former Packers, Bears and Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Former #Cowboys and #Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited the #Raiders today, source said, as Las Vegas continues to look for secondary help prior to free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

Clinton-Dix was with Dallas prior to last season but was let go before he could play a game. His last game was with Washington in 2019 where he started all 16 games. His most notable tenure was with the Packers from 2014 to 2018. Clinton-Dix’s best season came in 2016 when he was selected for the Pro Bowl and made second-team All-Pro. That season, he notched five interceptions. He hasn’t been back to the Pro Bowl since that season and has had trouble staying in one spot for more than a season.

The Raiders desperately need some more help and safety and Clinton-Dix would be an upgrade over what they have. He’s not a long-term fix but could be a good veteran to have around if they plan on addressing the need in the draft.

Bouye Leaves Las Vegas Without Deal

Bringing in Bouye for a visit made a lot of sense for the Raiders. They need a veteran cornerback to pair with the young guys. However, it appears that he’s left Las Vegas without a contract, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed.

“The Raiders had their first free-agent visit this week. But veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye left Las Vegas without a contract, as he and the Raiders explore other options,” Reed and Tafur wrote.

“Bouye was recently cut by the Broncos, giving him a head start on other free-agent cornerbacks. He and the Raiders could possibly get together on the flip side, but for now — for Monday, when NFL free-agent tampering begins — the Raiders have bigger needs.”

The Raiders are most likely just doing their due diligence right now. It’d be wise to see what happens in free agency before they make any notable moves. It’s very possible that Bouye still ends up on the team before it’s all said and done.

Raiders Could Have Eyes on Pricier DBs

If the Raiders signed either Clinton-Dix or Bouye, they’d probably not cost very much money. They also probably wouldn’t make that much of an impact. They’d be solid veterans to have but the Raiders need difference makers. The team is equipped to spend big money to fix the secondary.

A lot of the best possible safety targets got hit with the franchise tag but Las Vegas should still have options. John Johnson escaped the franchise tag from the Los Angeles Rams. He should be high on the Raiders’ list. He’s one of the top safeties in the NFL. The team has also been linked to Richard Sherman. He won’t be cheap but shouldn’t cost nearly as much as Johnson. Though he’s likely past his prime at 32-years-old, he’d be very valuable as a leader and can still make some impact plays.

