Raiders Sign Recently Released Starting Steelers DE

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the playoffs but they were hit with some bad news this week. Defensive tackle Darius Philon is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon. He was an impact player for the team when he played but they won’t have him against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

That will be a blow to the Raiders’ defensive line depth but they were able to find a solid replacement. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs to the practice squad.

Former #Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs is signing with the #Raiders practice squad, per source. Buggs cleared waivers, so he's eligible to play in the postseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Buggs was just released by the Steelers this week as they prepare for their own playoff matchup. He had started in six of 10 games played for the team this season. Buggs is a former teammate at Alabama of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. The team loves their Alabama players so Buggs should fit right in. That said, he has yet to notch a sack in his career but can play insider and outside. This late in the season, the Raiders weren’t going to find a perfect replacement for Philon but Buggs has a good amount of experience.

Steelers Thank Raiders for Getting Them Into Playoffs

Heading into Sunday night’s game between the Raiders and the Chargers, the only thing that would’ve kept the Steelers out of the playoffs was a tie. After some late-game heroics from Justin Herbert, the game was sent into overtime and a tie became a real possibility. With just seconds remaining, the Raiders decided to kick a field goal to send their AFC West rival home and get Pittsburgh into the playoffs.

Steelers fans were so elated that they figured out ways to thank Raiders players. Maxx Crosby’s neighbor put up a sign thanking him for his efforts in helping Las Vegas win.

Kicker Daniel Carlson literally sent the Steelers to the playoffs with his game-winning kick. Fans thanked him by donating to charities that he’s involved with.

@steelers please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I've been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who would like to join in on the fun! PLAYOFFS!!! — Daniel Carlson (@DanielCarlson38) January 10, 2022

The Raiders beat the Steelers earlier in the season but couldn’t be happier with the silver and black now.

Mike Tomlin ‘Dozed off’ During the Game

The chances of a time between the Chargers and Raiders seemed limited heading into the game. The two teams don’t like each other and were happy to keep the other team out. However, a tie was close to inevitable as both teams would’ve rather tied than miss out on the playoffs. It was easily one of the most exciting matchups of the entire season due to what was at stake.

Despite the fact that his team had a playoff berth on the line, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin couldn’t even stay awake for the whole game.

“I dozed off,” Tomlin said Tuesday, via ESPN. “I knew I had a workday waiting on me, or I assumed that I had a workday waiting on me. I think at one point, [the Raiders] were up by 15, and that number made you somewhat comfortable.

“I’m probably better off not having watched it.”

Tomlin must’ve been very sleepy if he couldn’t stay awake for that epic matchup.

