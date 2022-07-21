Raiders Sign Former Bills Cornerback as Training Camp Starts

With training camp starting, the Las Vegas Raiders are tinkering with their roster. The team recently released players like Dallin Leavitt and Stanford Samuels. One position group the team continues to tinker with is the secondary.

Projected starting cornerback Trayon Mullen was recently put on the Physically Unable to Perform List which opened up the door to add another player at the position. The Raiders announced that they’ve signed cornerback Isiah Brown to the roster.

We have signed free agent CB Isiah “Ike” Brown » https://t.co/e5ApjJpb26 pic.twitter.com/bbTRVizNfE — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 20, 2022

Brown has yet to play an NFL game but came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the Buffalo Bills in 2020. After a brief time with them, the cornerback found himself in the USFL. He played for the New Orleans Breakers this year and has 16 tackles with two interceptions. Brown played his college ball at Florida International where he tallied five interceptions over four years. He has an uphill battle trying to make a Raiders roster that has quite a few cornerbacks on it right now. Injuries could open the door for him to have a chance to play his first NFL game.

Raiders Cut OL Jordan Meredith

The Raiders have made some additions recently but also a few subtractions. The roster is going to continue to take over over the coming months. The team’s offensive line may have more opportunity for players to stand out than any other position group on the roster.

Unfortunately for Jordan Meredith, he won’t get a chance. The Raiders waived the offensive guard. The former Los Angeles Ram signed with the team this offseason but Las Vegas has an overabundance of offensive linemen on the roster right now.

Raiders OL Believes They’ll Be Better in 2022

The offensive line was possibly the Raiders’ weakest position group last season. Pro Football Focus rated it as the 29th-ranked group in the NFL. If the plan is to compete for a Super Bowl, that just isn’t good enough. The team didn’t make any big personnel additions in free agency or the draft but did hire a new offensive line coach in Carmen Bricillo. Perhaps that will be enough to get the group to improve.

Added experience from young players should also help. Offensive guard John Simpson is entering his third year with the team and played a lot of snaps at left guard last season. He believes that he learned quite a bit last season.

“I feel like last year helped all of us out a whole lot,” Simpson told the media. “Starting from where I started to now, I feel like I’ve gotten so much better. And I feel like I can improve so much more. It’s just the beginning. … Everything that we went through last year as a collective offensive line, that just helped us be better. And it’s going to help us get better next season.”

Simpson showing improvement would be a big help. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only guaranteed starter as the rest of the offensive line will be battling it out.

