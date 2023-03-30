Raiders Have Made Final Decision on Adding Controversial Young Star Defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting deep into the draft process and should be getting a strong idea of which players are worthy of using the No. 7 pick on. The team could be in on a quarterback but if the top options are gone by the time they pick, the best defensive player available could be the path that they decide to go on. From a pure talent perspective, Georgia’s Jalen Carter is widely considered the best player in the entire draft on either side of the ball.

However, off-the-field concerns have led to speculation that he could fall further and further down draft boards. If his character wasn’t a concern, the Raiders would do cartwheels around the office if Carter fell to them at No. 7. It’s now looking like a real possibility that he’ll be available to the team. If that were to happen, the Raiders have already made the decision to pass on him, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“McDaniels said the Raiders will do their homework on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, as one of the top two or three players in the draft will almost assuredly slide after he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving,” Tafur wrote.

“But Carter is not an option for the Raiders at No. 7, having already been crossed off by the team, according to a league source.”

Raiders Have Other Good Defensive Options

Defensive tackle is a massive need for the Raiders. They haven’t had a great one in a very long time. Getting Carter with the No. 7 pick could potentially change the entire defense. Maxx Crosby and Carter would form a duo on the defensive line that would be close to unblockable. However, the Raiders can’t afford to take a risk on a player with major character concerns. They may just need to play it safe this year.

Luckily, there are a lot of good options that would fill needs. Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez could be a star cornerback from Week 1 and should be available to the team at No. 7. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon could also be a good option if the team wants to trade down a few picks. If the team is keen on addressing the defensive line early, Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey has a lot of pass-rushing upside but should get picked later in the first round. If the Raiders want a young defensive end to pair with Crosby, they could go after Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. While Carter is a better prospect than all of those players, they don’t come with the same character concerns and should be very good players.

Raiders Building Through the Draft

The Raiders aren’t trying to take shortcuts this offseason. Owner Mark Davis and general manager Dave Ziegler know that the team likely isn’t ready to compete for a Super Bowl as presently constructed. While Las Vegas does have some elite star players, the depth hasn’t been great for a long time.

This offseason, the Raiders have focused on building depth through free agency. The team hasn’t added any big-name free agents to the roster. It’s clear that they plan to build the team through the draft. That may be the best strategy for sustained success but Ziegler has yet to prove he can draft at a high level. This year’s draft could be pivotal for the future of the franchise.