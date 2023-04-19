Trade Proposal Has Raiders Swing Deal With Seahawks to Land Star Defender

The Las Vegas Raiders need help at all three levels of the defense. The team didn’t do much to upgrade that side of the ball in free agency so it appears the plan is to have a draft class that’s heavy on defense. There’s been talk about the team selecting a quarterback in the first round but that’s only likely to happen if the right one falls to them.

The Raiders don’t need to force the quarterback issue this year and could be in a position to draft the best defensive player in the class. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was thought to be a top-three pick before a string of character concerns came to light. From a talent perspective, he might be better than any player on either side of the ball in the current class. Even with the character concerns, he could still be a top-five draft pick. The Raiders have a huge need for a pass rushing defensive tackle. Adding Carter would completely change the defensive line.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pitched a scenario where the Raiders would trade picks No. 7, No 38 and No. 109 to the Seattle Seahawks for pick No. 7 and No. 52. They would use the pick to select Carter.

“For the Raiders, this would be jumping ahead of the Lions for interior disruptor Jalen Carter,” Barnwell wrote. “While the player out of Georgia pleaded no contest to reckless driving charges last month, the defensive tackle is still expected to land in the top 10. Carter would be able to take advantage of playing with Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.”

Should Raiders Take a Risk on Carter?

Prior to the predraft process starting up, Carter was considered one of the safest bets in the draft. His college tape is incredible and he played for the best team in the country at Georgia. However, character questions arose after he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving. He then showed up to the Georgia Pro Day overweight and out of shape.

He has all the talent in the world but none of that will matter if he can’t keep out of trouble and work hard on his body. For a lot of teams, Carter will be worth the risk, including the Raiders. He’s simply too good for them to pass up if he falls to them. A lot of this will depend on how he performed in meetings and what the team has dug up on him. If they believe that the character concerns are overblown, there’s no reason they should do what they can to get him.

Jalen Carter drops to 7 and top 3 QBs are taken are you drafting him? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wf36WTWjBL — THE NATION (@TheNAT1ON_) April 12, 2023

Raiders Could Also Go CB With First Pick

Despite the concerns with Carter, there’s still a good chance the Raiders don’t ever get a chance to draft him. If he’s not available to them, cornerback would be the next logical position to address. The Raiders didn’t do much to upgrade their cornerback room this offseason.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon has become a popular player linked to the Raiders. He’s a former teammate of Nate Hobbs and is widely considered one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN had the Raiders select him in his most recent mock draft. There’s momentum building that he’ll be the pick at No. 7 if they decide against adding a quarterback.