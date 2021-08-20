Jalen Ramsey Questions Media for Saying Hunter Renfrow Burned Him

During the joint practices between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, things got so chippy that practice had to end early on Thursday. One of the biggest antagonists during practices was Jalen Ramsey. On Wednesday, the star cornerback got burned on multiple plays by Hunter Renfrow.

He caused a bit of a ruckus on Thursday and was responsible for at least one flare-up. Despite multiple reporters coming out and saying that Renfrow had Ramsey’s number on Wednesday, the Pro Bowler denies it. In fact, he told the media directly after Thursday’s practice that he’s not sure what they think they saw.

“I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me,” Ramsey said Thursday, via The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “I still can’t find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can’t find the plays where I was burnt multiple times. But sure. He had one good catch on me yesterday. … It’s cool, I get that, you know, sometimes mentioning my name going against certain receivers may give them buzz and it may pump them up some. This is no disrespect to Hunter Renfrow because I actually think he’s a pretty good player. I think he has some Cooper Kupp in him.

“But I didn’t have no issues yesterday. Watching the film, I played pretty well yesterday. Maybe some people just need to learn the difference between zone and man schemes. It doesn’t really bother me, but sometimes you’ve got to set the record straight sometimes. And then you just leave it at that, tell people to enjoy their day and keep it pushin’.”

Jalen Ramsey’s reaction to some of the comments about him he saw trending on social media after yesterday’s practice – including his efforts to set the record straight and adds no disrespect to Renfrow, who he says is a good player: pic.twitter.com/TBPq3YjCMM — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 19, 2021

Nobody is disputing that Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the game but there’s no reason that reporters would lie about Renfrow playing well against him.

Video Evidence of Ramsey Getting Burned

Ramsey can talk all he wants but there was video being taken during the joint practices. At least one video was leaked of Renfrow torching the cornerback.

Unfortunately, Derek Carr put a little too much power on the throw or Renfrow would’ve had a great highlight. Regardless, he very obviously beat Ramsey on that play. It wouldn’t be a surprise if more videos emerged of the Raiders wide receiver beating Ramsey.

Renfrow Developing Into a Top Slot Receiver

Renfrow has consistently been underrated throughout his career due to his appearance. He slipped to the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft despite an impressive career at Clemson. He’s now quickly developing into one of the NFL’s best slot receivers.

He’s accumulated over 600 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons and may just be the Raiders’ most reliable wide receiver. Carr has a ton of trust in him and will throw a lot of balls his way this season. Nobody really talks about Renfrow as one of the NFL’s better slot receivers but that could change this season. With players like Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller bound to get the most attention, that could leave a lot of openings for the former Clemson star.

