Raiders Named Best Fit to Bring Back Veteran Speedy RB

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ running back room could be one of the most impressive groups on the team. They have a former Pro Bowler in Josh Jacobs, an exciting rookie in Zamir White, a dynamic veteran in Kenyan Drake and a strong receiver in Brandon Bolden. The team is going to have to make some cuts at the position once training camp ends.

Things could get even more difficult if the Raiders bring in more talent. Jalen Richard was with the team for six seasons and was one of the few players that Jon Gruden kept around when he took over the team. New head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t bring him back in free agency but he’d be a really strong fit in his offense. He’s a good receiver out of the backfield, catching 68 passes in 2018. He’s also a great pass blocker.

Richard is still in free agency and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders are the best fit for him:

A return to Las Vegas would be logical. New head coach Josh McDaniels frequently used multiple running backs in his offense with the Patriots. The Raiders could also use depth, as Drake is coming off of a broken ankle. The Los Angeles Rams should also take a long look at Richard. The Rams parted with Sony Michel this offseason, and running backs Cam Akers (Achilles) and Darrell Henderson Jr. (MCL) are both returning from injury-hampered campaigns. Both were ineffective during the postseason—Akers averaged 2.6 yards per carry, while Henderson averaged 1.8 in the playoffs.

Jalen Richard is the 2nd longest tenured Raider. If this is the end, what a run! From going undrafted to: • 6th most catches + 7th most receiving yards by a RB in Raiders history • 10th most games played by a RB in Raiders history • 23rd most catches in Raiders history 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XyNgLvRMBc — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) March 21, 2022

Richard Similar to Bolden

If the Raiders did sign Richard, he’d be battling Bolden as the team’s third-down running back. The two have a very similar game. They both do most of their damage in the passing game. What would work in Richard’s favor is that he’s four years younger than Bolden.

However, Bolden is a former New England Patriot who has played under McDaniels for almost a decade. It’s going to be difficult to take over his spot on the roster. The last thing the Raiders need is more running backs. That position group is set barring an injury. Richard may have to look elsewhere if he hopes to play this season.

Jacobs Discusses Offseason

Jacobs is safe for this season and should have a big role on the offense. After this season, it’s anybody’s guess where he might play. Gruden was a big fan of his but he’ll now be coached by somebody else. Jacobs was aware of how big the change was going to be but took it in stride and put in the work this offseason.

“My mindset coming into this season was already different from the end of last season because we didn’t know who the coach was going to be,” Jacobs told the media recently. “I knew that I was going to have to learn a new offense. I knew I was going to have to come in and adjust to new coaches and all those things, so I just knew I was going to have to work. This whole offseason, I’ve kind of just been thinking about that, trying to get my body right to work.

“Coming in, man, this group of guys, when you see the way that they think and the reason why they do certain things, it’s amazing to me, so I’m just trying to follow their lead right now.”

