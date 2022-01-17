Favorite to Land Raiders’ Head Coaching Job Revealed

Against all odds, the Las Vegas Raiders made the playoff this season as the fifth seed in the AFC. It didn’t end how they wanted as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia deserves a ton of credit for keeping this team on track through a tumultuous season. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get the interim tag removed from his title.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Raiders will do a full coaching search before making a decision. Bisaccia will be considered but it’s far from a guarantee that owner Mark Davis will pick him to lead the team going forward. There have been rumblings that Jim Harbaugh could be moving on from Michigan if the right NFL opportunity is available. Davis and Harbaugh are friends and he started his coaching career with the Raiders.

He’s a premier head coach and it’d be hard for the Raiders to say no if he wants the job. According to SportsBetting.ag, Harbaugh is indeed the favorite to get the job with Bisaccia coming in second place.

It’s important to note that these odds are not made on a whim. A lot of research goes into them. It’s not a guarantee that Harbaugh is coming to Las Vegas but it’s certainly notable that SportsBetting.ag believes there’s a strong chance it happens.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Other Interesting Names on the List

It’s notable that Doug Pederson and Mike Tomlin have decent odds for the Raiders job. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported recently that the team wants a “rock star” head coach and mentioned Tomlin. The Pittsburgh Steelers just got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and there’s a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position. This could be the best chance he’ll get to jump ship. That said, he’s never had a losing season in Pittsburgh and could be happy staying put.

There hasn’t been anything substantial linking Pederson to the Raiders but it would make sense if he gets an interview. He won a Super Bowl in 2017 and is one of the stronger candidates on the market. If the Raiders want an offensive-minded head coach, he’d be a good fit. At this point, it’s hard to imagine Davis seriously considers a first-time head coach for the job.

Does Bisaccia Deserve the Job?

Based on the job he did this season, Bisaccia deserves to be the head coach. However, it’s not that simple. Davis hired Jon Gruden in 2018 because he wanted a powerful voice to control the football operations. Davis is not his dad. He doesn’t want to control too many aspects of the team.

Bisaccia is a great leader and players love him but he’s not going to be running the personnel side of things. That’s fine if Davis believes that general manager Mike Mayock can get the job done but it’s difficult to know if he does. Also, interim coaches who get the full-time job rarely have success. The Raiders tried this with Tom Cable only to fire him after two full seasons. Bisaccia could be an excellent head coach but does Davis want to take that risk when a guy like Harbaugh could be available? That will be the biggest question of the offseason for the Raiders.

READ NEXT: Charles Woodson Blasts NFL, Demands Raiders-Bengals Rematch

