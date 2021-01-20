Ex-Raiders Coach Lands Defensive Coordinator Job: Report

The overhaul of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coaching staff continues. After it was reported that new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was bringing in Ron Milus as the team’s defensive backs coach, it was assumed that Jim O’Neil would be on his way out. He coached the Raiders’ defensive backs over the last two years but with Paul Guenther gone, it was going to be hard for him to keep his job.

Regardless, it appears he’s going to land on his feet. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, O’Neil has landed a job back in the NCAA as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator and will replace Mike Hankwitz, who was with the team for 13 years.

Sources: #Northwestern is hiring #Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil as defensive coordinator. Former 49ers and Browns defensive coordinator coming to Evanston to replace the legendary Mike Hankwitz. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2021

This won’t be O’Neil’s first time at Northwestern. He was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach from 2003 to 2004. He also has previous experience as a defensive coordinator. He was in charge of the Cleveland Browns’ defense from 2014 to 2015. The team had the ninth-best scoring defense in the NFL in 2014 but dropped all the way down to 29th in 2015.

O’Neil then got a defensive coordinator job with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 but his group had the worst scoring defense in the NFL that year. He’ll now get a chance to redeem himself at Northwestern.

O’Neil Sends Message to Raiders

Over the last two years, O’Neil had a very important task with the Raiders. They gave him young defensive backs Trayvon Mullen, Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnette to try and help mold. The results were mixed, to say the least, as all three players have struggled. Despite that fact, O’Neil sent the Raiders and the players a strong message after taking the Northwestern job.

It was a hell of a ride! Closing the Coliseum, First W in Allegiant, Arrowhead W, Meadowlands Miracle, Blocked FG @ DEN, & so much more. DB’s-Im proud of what we built, overcame, & how we battled through adversity together. You got 💯 of me 24/7. Keep being U. ✌️🏴‍☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ZbqF6dbHYD — Jim O'Neil (@CoachJimONeil) January 19, 2021

Raiders Need More From Their DBs

Whether or not it’s O’Neil’s fault, the Raiders’ defensive backs have struggled over the last two seasons. Abram was a first-round pick in 2019 but he’s was Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded safety in 2020. He needs to be a lot better considering how high he was drafted. Perhaps a change in coaching is just what he needs.

Mullen has shown flashes of brilliance. Early in the 2020 season, he looked like a star in the making. However, towards the end of the season, quarterbacks seemed to specifically target him and he had some rough outings.

Arnette’s rookie season was marred by injuries but when he was on the field, he looked lost. His blown coverage cost what should’ve been a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. The Raiders have invested a ton of draft capital over the last decade trying to fix their defensive backfield. The only guy who has looked like a capable starter is Karl Joseph and the team let him go in free agency last offseason.

Ron Milus is coming in and he’ll get his shot at fixing the Raiders’ secondary. With the Los Angeles Chargers, he helped develop All-Pro players like Derwin James, Casey Hayward and Desmond King. He’s going to have his work cut out for him with Abram, Mullen and Arnette but he should be up for the challenge.

