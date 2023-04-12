AFC Contender Named Trade Spot for Raiders Star in Move That Saves $10 Million

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been afraid to move on from players that were brought in by the previous regime. That was proven by the fact that the team cut Derek Carr and traded away Darren Waller this offseason. However, there were some players that were too valuable to let go of.

The Raiders used the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs after he led the NFL in rushing yards last season. Though the team says they’re committed to getting him on a long-term contract extension, there’s no guarantee that will happen. If he’s forced to play on the franchise tag, things could get ugly. He had suggested he would become a villain if the Raiders don’t give him a long-term contract.

If the two sides can’t agree to a deal, it’s possible he’ll request a trade. If that were to happen, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed the Buffalo Bills as the best landing spot for Jacobs.

“Technically he’s locked in for 2023 under the franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean the Raiders wouldn’t field — or solicit — interest in the event a future long-term deal is unlikely,” Benjamin wrote. “Coach Josh McDaniels, remember, hails from the Patriots system that deploys multiple backs, even if he did lean heavily on Jacobs in 2022. And the veteran teased dissatisfaction with the current regime after Darren Waller’s exit this offseason. Moving the 25-year-old workhorse would instantly save Vegas $10M.”

What Could Raiders Get for Jacobs in a Trade?

Jacobs is a very valuable piece for the Raiders. He was arguably their most valuable player last season. Head coach Josh McDaniels clearly didn’t expect much from him or the team would’ve exercised his fifth-year option before last season. Jacobs was very impressive last season. Not only did he lead the league in rushing but he proved he could stay healthy for an entire season while undergoing a heavy workload.

If the Raiders were to try and trade him, he would have a lot of value. He’s only 25 years old and coming off a great year. He’s a proven leader and hard worker. He’s the type of player that every team should want. If Christian McCaffrey got the Carolina Panthers a second, third, fourth and fifth-round pick, Jacobs should give the Raiders a similar return. If Las Vegas lost the star running back for anything less than a second-round pick, they would come out of the deal as losers.

The @Raiders made the right move when they drafted @iAM_JoshJacobs 💪 Who are they taking this year at No. 7? (via @ESPNCFB) pic.twitter.com/nnN5T5Bnkd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 11, 2023

Jacobs Unlikely to Be Traded

Until Jacobs signs his franchise tag or a long-term contract with the Raiders, a trade remains a possibility. However, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the team doesn’t bring him back. Las Vegas has already moved on from locker-room favorites Carr, Waller and long snapper Trent Sieg. Moving on from Jacobs could lead to serious issues among the players.

Luckily, it’s highly unlikely that the Raiders would not retain the star running back. Not only is he great in the locker room, but he might also be the best running back in the NFL. Teams don’t just let those types of players go. Jacobs should be a Raider for a long time unless he decides he wants to move on.