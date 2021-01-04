Raiders Star Arrested for Alleged DUI, Sent to Hospital: Report

Star running back for the Las Vegas Raiders was arrested on Sunday night for an alleged DUI. The Pro Bowler was involved in a car accident at McCarran airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, per Kevin Bolinger of Fox Las Vegas. According to the police, Jacobs had to be taken to the hospital after the incident.

“He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision,” police said in a statement, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.”

Jacobs was fresh off a win to finish off the season against the Denver Broncos. It’s not clear yet why he was at the airport. He could’ve been leaving Las Vegas due to the season-ending or he could’ve been coming home from Denver. This is the first notable incident that Jacobs has had off the field.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Raiders Newsletter!

Jacobs’ Lawyer Responds to Allegations

As previously noted, Jacobs isn’t a guy who has gotten in much trouble in college or the pros. He’s considered to have very high character. His lawyers responded to the allegations.

“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment,” Jacobs’ attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in a statement, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

Being that this incident happened at the end of the season, Jacobs should have plenty of time to mount a legal defense if necessary. It’s a fluid process and more details should emerge with time.

Raiders, Jon Gruden Address Allegations

The Raiders have made it a point to draft players who don’t get in trouble with the law. In fact, the rumor is that they traded Lynn Bowden Jr. because they were worried he’d have a negative influence on the team’s young players. The Raiders responded to the allegations.

“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” the team said. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”

If the allegations turn out to be true and Jacobs is charged, a fine is likely and a suspension is possible. Jon Gruden had a chance to address the allegations.

“We’re just aware of it,” Gruden said Monday. “We’ll say that Josh is okay. I’m not at liberty to comment on it until I have more facts.”

Raiders Live: Coach Gruden Presser – 1.4.21Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses the media from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #RaiderNation Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: https://www.raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: http://onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: https://www.raiderimage.com/ For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass:… 2021-01-04T21:17:17Z

Jacobs is coming off a record-setting season with the Raiders as he was the first player to run for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons in team history. He’s been one of the team’s most dependable offensive players over the last two years and is an important part of their future. Regardless of if the allegations are true or not, this will certainly be a learning experience for the young Pro Bowler.

READ NEXT: Raiders Linked to 4 Notable Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Report

