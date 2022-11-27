Raiders Fans Go Wild Over Josh Jacobs’ Record-Breaking Game vs. Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders officially have their first winning streak of the season. Following last week’s overtime win over the Denver Broncos, the team needed overtime again to beat the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 40-34. This week, Josh Jacobs got to play hero as he ripped off an 86-yard game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

Jacobs has been incredible this season and he’s now the owner of the greatest rushing performance in Raiders history. With his 229 rushing yards against the Seahawks, he surpasses the 227 yards Napoleon Kaufman had against the Denver Broncos in 1997, which was the previous record. Not only was he dominant on the ground, but he also made multiple plays in the passing game with six catches for 74 yards.

Jacobs finished the day with 303 total yards of offense, which is a new Raiders record, and two touchdowns. It was one of the best performances any running back has had this season and there won’t be many more like it. Jacobs is now up to 1,159 yards on the season. It’s the third time he’s broken 1,000 yards and it’s a new career high for him. There are still six games left in the season for Jacobs to keep compiling big numbers.

Fans Go Wild Over Jacobs’ Performance

Jacobs has been excellent all season so it’s no surprise he had another big game in him. He’s been running with a head of steam and is finally staying healthy for the first time in his career. Fans were in disbelief over his massive game against the Seahawks and his game-winning touchdown.

Raiders fans after Josh Jacobs game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/EXPF4uvluU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 28, 2022

– 48.3 fantasy points UNREAL!!!! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2022

@Raiders Wow!! @iAM_JoshJacobs @CrosbyMaxx are beasts!! Love the excitement on the sideline, whole team running with him!! Remember that play, could be a season changer!! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) November 28, 2022

LETS GO RAIDERS What a game Josh Jacobs pic.twitter.com/ck1Cf5OffK — code toke (@ToKeNasty) November 28, 2022

Jacobs’ teammate Nate Hobbs was so impressed with the running back that he declared him the best running back in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs is the best running back in the league IDC — Natee⚡️ (@based_nvte) November 28, 2022

Notably, the Raiders decided to decline Jacobs’ fifth-year option on his contract. That’s a decision that could prove costly to the team. He’s been playing so well that his free agent price will only go up. The Raiders clearly didn’t expect him to be on the team past this season but he’s proven way too valuable to simply let him sign with another team. There are plenty of fans who want to see him paid.

Josh Jacobs should be signing a contact extension in the tunnel.. — RC (@RaiderCody) November 28, 2022

PAY JOSH JACOBS — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) November 28, 2022

LETS GO JACOBS PAY THAT MAN — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓪𝓷 🥀 (@tarmaanpro112) November 28, 2022

PAY JOSH JACOBS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/GWyU7m1z87 — TaeDay☠️⛓️ (@raidersbabyRN4L) November 28, 2022

Jacobs is now the leading rusher in the NFL… PAY THAT MAN — Jeffery Martinez (@jeffery33_) November 28, 2022

What’s Next for Raiders?

The Raiders are in the midst of their best stretch of the season. Both of their last two wins were ugly but at least they’re getting it done at the end of games now. The team isn’t technically out of the playoff race yet. It’s a huge longshot but winning the rest of their games would likely get them in. If the Raiders can pull off a home win against the Los Angeles Chargers next week, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will be eligible to return from the Injured Reserve. It remains to be seen if either will be ready to go, but getting those two back would certainly help a late-season charge.

At the very least, the Raiders are showing that they can fight for head coach Josh McDaniels. There have been calls to fire him this season but he hasn’t lost the locker room yet. The Raiders can head into next season with some momentum if they keep playing tough to end the year.