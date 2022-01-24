A New Favorite Emerging for Raiders Head Coaching Job?

Even before the Las Vegas Raiders finished their playoff run, rumors were swirling that Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh would be the team’s next head coach. Since the season ended, there’s been a lot of smoke surrounding him being open to taking the job if offered. However, the Raiders haven’t interviewed him yet and haven’t appeared to show interest in the coach.

That could be because the team is just taking its time but it could also mean that they have their eyes set on a different target. The Raiders recently interviewed New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager opening. If he does end up getting the job, there’s a strong chance they’re targeting Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Raiders are indeed interested in McDaniels:

Two weeks after the coaching carousel began to spin, none of the eight teams looking for head coaches have requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That could soon be changing. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend Per multiple sources, the Raiders are believed to be preparing to make a run at McDaniels, as the replacement for Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Is McDaniels a Fit in Las Vegas?

McDaniels had his chance as a head coach in 2009 when he was hired by the Denver Broncos. His brief tenure with the Raiders rival wasn’t good. He had issues with star players Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall. He then got involved in a videotaping scandal that played a role in him getting fired before he finished a second season after putting together a 11-17 record. Needless to say, his two years in Denver were a complete disaster.

That was over a decade ago so it’s safe to assume that he’s learned a lot. He’s been a popular head coaching candidate in recent years but he’s been picky with his job selection. If the Raiders really want him, they’re going to have to put him in a position to succeed. Hiring Ziegler would certainly make the job appealing to McDaniels as they’ve worked closely together for years. If the Raiders decided to hire the longtime offensive coordinator, it would come with risk. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is beloved by the players. Replacing him with a coach who previously failed and had major issues with star players could blow up on owner Mark Davis‘ face. That’s something he has to take into account before he goes all-in on McDaniels.

McDaniels the Favorite Over Harbaugh?

If Harbaugh actually wants the Raiders job, why they’d want McDaniels over him makes little sense. Harbaugh went to three NFC Championship games in four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He had one of the most successful four-year runs in NFL history. Considering he was once the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders, he’d make a lot of sense.

Fans calling for Harbaugh will be disappointed to learn that the tides could be changing. Brandon Brown of Sports Illustrated previously reported that it was more likely that Harbaugh coaches for the Raiders next season than at Michigan. However, he’s now changing his stance and believes the likelihood of the coach staying in college is increasing.

I’m moving the slider back in favor of Michigan to keep Harbaugh after talking with someone close to the Raiders. This Josh McDaniels stuff has real legs. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) January 21, 2022

A lot can still happen as the Raiders are biding their time. Also, McDaniels may simply not want the job if offered. It’s certainly a situation to watch closely as the team likely needs a coaching staff in place before the Senior Bowl in early February.

