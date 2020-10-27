Raiders Sign Former Chargers, 49ers LB & Controversial Rookie

Jon Gruden teased that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to make some changes to the defense and they already have. Though they haven’t changed anything on the active roster, the practice squad has gotten a bit of a shakeup. The most notable move the team announced was the decision to sign Kemah Siverand.

We have signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad-injured list. pic.twitter.com/CTKNu8tRkJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2020

For those who don’t remember, Siverand is a rookie cornerback who most recently was with the Seattle Seahawks. He got cut during training camp for sneaking a woman into his hotel room while she attempted to disguise herself in team gear. It was a very poor decision from the young cornerback who lost his job as a result.

“I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable, and am ready to move forward,” Siverand wrote at the time, via ESPN. “I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

The Raiders clearly like him enough to give him a chance on the practice squad. It’s hard to imagine he won’t behave himself after the public embarrassment of the previous incident.

Raiders Bring in More LB Help

Siverand is the more notable player they signed due to his past controversy but the team also signed linebacker James Onwualu, who has actual NFL experience. He’s spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. Through his four years in the NFL, Onwualu has only played in 14 games.

He’s mostly played on special teams and has only accumulated 10 combined tackles in his career. The former Notre Dame standout could end up being a special teams contributor but with the Raiders looking pretty healthy at linebacker, it’s hard to imagine he plays defensive snaps for the team.

Raiders Move Robert Davis & D.J. White to Injured-List

To make room for Siverand and Onwualu, the Raiders had to place wide receiver Robert Davis and cornerback D.J. White on the practice squad injured list. Both players have been signed by the team in recent weeks but neither has had a chance to play on Sundays. Davis and White have a good amount of experience so they should both get a chance to return to the practice squad.

In a normal year, all these moves on the practice squad wouldn’t be notable but it’s not a normal year. The practice squad has added importance so these roster moves are important. The Raiders are thin at cornerback right now with Damon Arnette on the injured reserve. There’s a chance that Siverand gets promoted to the active roster for some games. The same goes for Onwualu. Neither men will be game-changers but they do give the defense more depth. With the practice squad a little revamped, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders try to make any big moves on the active roster. The trade deadline approaches and there are some really good defenders who could be available.

