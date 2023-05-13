Raiders Named Landing Spot for Former $54 Million Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ pass rush is looking like it could be improved next season with the addition of defensive end Tyree Wilson. However, there are still holes all over the defense, especially at linebacker. Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane are the likely starters and have started in a combined 29 games over their careers.

While they are both young players who could still be ascending, it’s a risk to rely on them as either has proven they can be good in coverage. If the Raiders aren’t seeing the necessary progress from Spillane and Deablo, they would be wise to dip back into the free agent pool. One player who should be on the Raiders’ radar is Kwon Alexander. The former $54 million star for the San Francisco 49ers is still a free agent but could just be what the team is looking for, according to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report:

The Raiders need linebacker help, and Kwon Alexander looks like an ice-cold glass of water in the middle of the desert. Alexander has suffered various injuries throughout his career, but he suited up for every game with the New York Jets last season, recording 69 tackles and six for loss while missing just 5.5 percent of his tackles. Even more appealing to the Raiders should be that Alexander hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage since 2020. He will turn 29 years old in August and could be a low-cost, high-reward acquisition for a club that needs a three-down defender in the middle of its defense.

Worth Taking a Chance on Alexander

Alexander was on just a $1.27 million contract with the New York Jets last season. It’s likely that he could be signed on a similar deal this offseason. For the Raiders to take a chance on him, the risk would be very low. He’s not making a ton of money so if things didn’t work out, it would be easy to move on from him.

Alexander would provide some good experience for a young linebacker corps. He has 86 career starts but is still only 29 years old. He hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl since 2017 so his impact hasn’t been as high. Even if he can just provide a bit of help in coverage, it would be a solid addition for the Raiders.

Defense Named Raiders’ Biggest Weakness

The Raiders’ offense could be solid this year. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t necessarily an upgrade over Derek Carr but he’s a better fit with Josh McDaniels. Unfortunately, the defense could hold the team pack. Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus went through and ranked every roster in the NFL. The Raiders came in at 21 and defense was named their biggest weakness.

“Outside of Maxx Crosby and the defensive line, the Raiders’ defense lacks any real difference-makers,” Wasserman and Wyman wrote. “Chandler Jones is 33 and coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, while the back seven lacks impact playmakers.”

There are a lot of young players on the Raiders’ defense that could take a step forward next year. It’s possible that the defense could at least be better than it was last season despite concerns in the secondary and at linebacker.