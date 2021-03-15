Raiders Linked to Multiple Pro Bowlers at Start of Free Agency

For a while, it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders would take it pretty easy in free agency this season. They didn’t have much cap space and haven’t done well in free agency over the last two seasons. After clearing a ton of money by getting rid of Trent Brown, LaMarcus Joyner, Tyrell Williams and more, the Raiders are now poised to be big spenders.

One player who would be a very interesting fit with the team is Kyle Long. The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman is the son of Raiders legend Howie Long. The team has a few needs on the offensive line so perhaps Long is the perfect fit. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he met with Las Vegas on Monday.

Three-time Pro Bowl G Kyle Long, who is coming out of retirement, is scheduled to visit Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. Long is scheduled to visit KC next. Long's father, Howie, had a Hall-of-Fame career for Raiders and another Long now in play for the franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Long was retired last season due to a litany of injuries he was dealing with. He took a year to get his body right and came out of retirement this offseason. If he can stay healthy, he’s an elite offensive lineman. If the injury issues are still there, the Raiders might need to look elsewhere.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Richard Sherman Also Linked to Raiders

Richard Sherman has been a popular name linked to the Raiders. Jon Gruden and the cornerback chatted it up before the Super Bowl and appeared to have good chemistry. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Las Vegas wants a veteran cornerback, which could be Sherman.

“Many people around the league are pegging an established vet corner with experience — think Peterson or Richard Sherman or Xavier Rhodes — to Las Vegas, which has talent but needs a leadership example on the back end,” Graziano and Fowler wrote. “Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is just one of Sherman’s former defensive coordinators whose teams are looking for help.”

Sherman to the Raiders makes a lot of sense. The team needs a strong leader in their secondary and he’s one of the best around. He’s also very familiar with Gus Bradley’s defense. If the price is right, Las Vegas should be all over him. He’s past his prime as an elite shutdown cornerback but he’s still got plenty of skill and could do a lot to help the Raiders’ young defensive backs.

A.J. Green to Las Vegas?

Though most of the Raiders’ biggest needs are on the defense, the team could also target a wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a popular name linked to the team in recent weeks. However, he’ll probably end up being too expensive. The Raiders will most likely try to bring back Nelson Agholor on a reasonable deal. If he goes elsewhere, the team has to find another good veteran.

Take these rumors with a grain of salt but according to NFL Rumors on Twitter, the Raiders have reached out to A.J. Green.

Report: #Raiders have reached out to the camp of #Bengals WR AJ Green #NFL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 15, 2021

The seven-time Pro Bowler has had a few down years and it’s fair to question if he has anything left in the tank. That said, the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t exactly had the most consistent quarterback situation over the last few years. Perhaps playing with an offensive-minded coach like Gruden and a solid quarterback in Derek Carr will revitalize his career. He’s 32-years-old and probably wouldn’t cost much. It could be worth the risk for Las Vegas.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ David Irving Shades Cowboys: ‘I Hated Going to Work’

