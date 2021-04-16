Raiders Announce Release of Quarterback

With free agency pretty much wrapped up for the Las Vegas Raiders, they’re starting to trim down the roster. The team made a surprising move on Thursday when they announced that they were letting go of defensive linemen Maurice Hurst and Arden Key. What got lost in the shuffle was that the team also cut quarterback Kyle Sloter loose.

We have waived DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key and released QB Kyle Sloter. pic.twitter.com/0kjZH4NuSl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 15, 2021

The Raiders signed Sloter back in January before it was clear that Marcus Mariota would be coming back. With Derek Carr, Mariota and Nathan Peterman on the roster, it was always going to be difficult for Sloter to get a chance. That said, he was an intriguing addition.

At 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, Sloter was much bigger than any of the other Raiders quarterbacks. However, at 27-years-old, he only has so much upside. Jon Gruden loves him some quarterbacks but he doesn’t need four guys at the position. Sloter will likely make his way to a new team before training camp.

Raiders Set at Quarterback?

The Raiders have to be feeling pretty good about their quarterback situation. The team is very happy with Carr as the starter, which is evident by the fact they didn’t pursue Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. He’s coming off a strong year and was even rated as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

The team also has a great backup situation. There were rumors about how Las Vegas was going to trade Mariota for most of the offseason. That didn’t end up happening because of his contract. After most of the quarterback openings were filled, the Raiders convinced Mariota to restructure his contract. He was the NFL’s highest-paid backup last season but now his salary is much more reasonable. With him staying in town, the team might have the best backup quarterback in the NFL.

Peterman won’t get talked about much but he’ll now be heading into his third year with the Raiders. He’s rarely ever going to see the field but he should have an excellent grasp of Gruden’s offense at this point. He’s a valuable player to have around thanks to his familiarity with the system.

Could Raiders Draft a QB?

Though the Raiders are set at quarterback, they might not stop them from adding a player in the draft. Since Gruden took the team over, they haven’t drafted a single quarterback. The coach likes veterans and that’s been clear with how he’s addressed the position.

However, he could be tempted to bring in a young player that he can develop. A guy like Davis Mills out of Stanford could intrigue Gruden. He’s got good size at 6-foot-3 and a decent arm. He’s also got some ability with his legs. If he’s available in the fourth or fifth round, the coach might take a stab at him. Gruden might also like Ian Book out of Notre Dame. He’s not very big at 6-foot-0, but he’s an athlete who will make plays with his feet. That’s something Gruden likes out of his quarterbacks.

