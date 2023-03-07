Raiders Could Still Trade for 26-Year-Old MVP QB, per Analyst

There has been conflicting information regarding who the Las Vegas Raiders might target as their starting quarterback next season. General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels hinted during the NFL Scouting Combine that they’d like to draft a rookie at the position. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently reported that the team could pursue Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders appear to be having a hard time deciding if they want to roll with a proven veteran or a young one with bigger upside. Well, there might be an option that checks both boxes. Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s looking more and more likely a divorce could be looming. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network detailed why the Raiders would be a great landing spot for Jackson:

McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were willing to make a splash move when they took over the Raiders last year, sending first- and second-round picks to the Packers in exchange for Davante Adams. Could they make another headline addition this offseason? In Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas would present an intriguing set of playmakers for Jackson. The Raiders’ offensive line improved as the season went on, and while the group still has weak links, Jackson’s mobility could help overcome those issues.

Trading up in Draft Will Cost a Lot

Unless the Raiders are willing to trade draft picks, they may not find the right quarterback. Garoppolo doesn’t cost anything in a trade but he’s only finished one season without an injury in nine years. The team could trade for Aaron Rodgers but he’s old and expensive. Another option is drafting a quarterback but the Raiders might need to trade up for a higher pick to land one of the top players at the position.

Robinson believes that trading for Jackson makes sense because the cost to trade up to land a quarterback could be just as expensive as trading for the former MVP.

“The Raiders may have to trade up to ensure they land one of the draft’s top four signal-callers, but they may prefer that option to dealing away even more selection to acquire Jackson and having to sign him to a market-setting extension,” Robinson wrote.

Can Raiders Pay Jackson?

The biggest problem facing the Raiders if they’re interested in Jackson is money. The quarterback wants a fully guaranteed contract in the $250 million range. Owner Mark Davis might not have that type of money just sitting around. Also, that’s a lot of guaranteed money to give a player who has missed 10 regular season games combined over the past two seasons. Jackson’s playing style leads to him getting hit at a high rate. With so much money invested in one player, it’s difficult to pay for other positions. The Raiders would need him on the field if they hoped to win.

Now, Jackson in Las Vegas is a great fit. McDaniels proved that he could work with a mobile quarterback when he had success with Cam Newton in 2020. He’d immediately electrify the fan base and could help build a sustainable winner. If McDaniels believes he could win a Super Bowl with Jackson, the Raiders need to at least consider a trade.