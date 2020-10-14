Damian Lillard Suggests Raiders Pair Josh Jacobs With Pro Bowl RB

After a tumultuous stint with the New York Jets, Le’Veon Bell is finally free to pursue other teams. He was once considered one of the top running backs in the NFL but his time with the Jets was disappointing, to say the least. However, his skill didn’t just disappear and he could rejuvenate his career if he joins the right team. According to NBA superstar and Las Vegas Raiders superfan Damian Lillard, Bell should head to Sin City.

Josh Jacobs and you 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/CS2KFYZEK9 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 14, 2020

Bell joining Josh Jacobs in the Raiders backfield would probably give the team the best pair of running backs in the NFL. Jacobs has improved in the passing game but he’s still not the consistent receiving threat he was expected to be. Bell would certainly bring that dynamic to the team.

Jon Gruden Is a Fan of Bell

The Raiders already have three solid running backs who all feel different roles but it’s no secret that Jon Gruden is a big fan of Bell. In fact, a video of Gruden praises Bell from last year’s Hard Knocks has begun to circulate, leading to speculation that the Raiders might give the running back a call.

Devontae Booker running well behind Josh Jacobs. Jalen Richard’s got some juice. …

Jets release Le’Veon Bell … pic.twitter.com/UjWa3ULqYK — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 14, 2020

Gruden loves him some Jacobs but he’s never been opposed to adding too much talent. The Raiders already have one of the best offenses in the league and could try to get even better. They are sitting a bit over $6 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. Considering Bell got a big payday from the Jets without playing much, he’s probably open to taking a little less money with a good team. Plus, nobody is going to pay him a big contract after the Jets debacle. While they couldn’t figure out how to utilize Bell, Gruden almost certainly would.

Why This Isn’t Going to Happen

There no doubt Gruden would salivate at the idea of the Raiders have the best running back tandem in the NFL but the move wouldn’t make sense for a number of reasons. Devontae Booker has done an excellent job as Jacobs’ backup this season. He’s averaging 7.1 yards a carry and had a big game in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 62 rushing yards.

Also, Jalen Richard is one of the better receivers out of the backfield in the NFL. The Raiders really don’t have a need at running back as long as everybody stays healthy. Sure, Bell is good and it doesn’t hurt to have too much talent. However, he’s going to want to go to a team where he can be an important part of the offense. If he came to the Raiders, he would be Jacobs’ backup. That’s probably not something he’ll want to do. It would be a fun experiment but Las Vegas has a good thing going. There’s no need to try to force a player like Bell into the lineup right now while Jacobs is still healthy.

