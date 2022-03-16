Raiders Signing Massive Former Eagles, Dolphins WR to Contract

Heading into the offseason, there has been a lot of focus on what wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders should target. Green Bay Packers All-Pro Davante Adams was the player fans wanted to see in silver and black but he ended up getting the franchise tag. The team has yet to make a big splash at the position just yet but has made an addition.

The Raiders have struck a deal with wide receiver Mack Hollins.

#Raiders have signed former Dolphins WR Mack Hollins, per source. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound wideout played all 17 games and picked up 3 starts for Miami last year. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 16, 2022

Hollins comes over from the Miami Dolphins after spending the last three seasons there. The thing that stands out most about the veteran wide receiver is his size. He’s 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds. He’s a big target for Derek Carr to throw to. He originally came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 before making his way to Miami. Hollins hasn’t been overly productive as his career-high for receiving yards in a season is 226. He did have four touchdowns last season but projects to be the Raiders’ fourth or fifth wide receiver while playing a key role on special teams.

Raiders Should Still Be in the Market for WRs

Hollins is a solid depth addition thanks to his size and ability to help on specials teams but the Raiders can’t be done with the wide receiver position. Zay Jones is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars and it’s hard to imagine DeSean Jackson returns to the team. Hunter Renfrow is a great slot receiver and Bryan Edwards can be a solid No. 3. Las Vegas desperately needs a No. 1.

There are still good options available in free agency and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders cut a deal with a big name. It’s also still possible the team waits until the draft to address the position. This year’s class is deep with great wide receiver talent so new general manager Dave Ziegler may rather use the draft to address the need and save some money.

Raiders Offense Still Needs a Lot of Work

The Raiders make a big move when they signed superstar pass rusher Chandler Jones to a three-year contract. It was a move that proved the team is trying to keep pace in the AFC West this season. While the defense is starting to take shape, the Raiders still have massive holes on offense.

It was noted earlier that team needs a No. 1 wide receiver but that’s not where the needs end. Suspiciously, the team has yet to sign a single offensive lineman. Many believed that would be one of the position groups the Raiders would attack the most aggressively in free agency. Both guard spots and right tackle could use an upgrade. Many of the best options are no longer available so it’s unclear what the team’s plan is. Perhaps they’re going to wait until the draft but that didn’t work out well last year when the team drafted Alex Leatherwood in the first round.

