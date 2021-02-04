Raiders Sign Big-Bodied Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to fill their roster heading into the offseason with familiar faces. While they lost wide receiver Rico Gafford to the Arizona Cardinals, they were able to bring back Keelan Doss. The team also announced on Wednesday that they’ve decided to sign Marcell Ateman to Reserve/Future contract.

Ateman has now been on and off the Raiders roster several times. He was a seventh-round draft pick back in 2018 and actually started in six games during his rookie year. His role has become lessened each season with the team. In 2019, he played in 11 games but only saw 10 targets. In 2020, he didn’t play a single game and road the practice squad for most of the year.

At 6-foot-4, Ateman is a big target. However, he doesn’t have elite speed. That’s a likely reason why he hasn’t found a consistent spot on the Raiders’ roster. Regardless, the team does like him and he’ll get his shot to make the roster once again. With Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor hitting free agency, there could be room for a guy like Ateman on the roster down the road.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Raiders Newsletter!

Will Raiders Bring Zay Jones Back?

Most of the focus concerning the Raiders’ free agency class has surrounded Nelson Agholor. He was the best wide receiver for the team in 2020 and could see a decent payday this offseason. It appears Las Vegas wants to bring him back but time will tell if the feeling is mutual.

Another wide receiver free agent to keep an eye on is Zay Jones. The former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills was traded to the Raiders during the 2019 season but he hasn’t made much of an impact. In 26 games with the team, Jones has 34 catches for 301 yards. He’s got a strong relationship with quarterback Derek Carr but it doesn’t seem likely the Raiders bring back the wide receiver.

Trick Play Alert! Zay Jones Throws to Agholor for a Big GainRaiders get a little trick play in to spice things up, giving the ball to Zay Jones, who completes a pass to Nelson Agholor. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la… 2020-12-13T23:02:17Z

Raiders Set to Focus on Defense This Offseason

With Jon Gruden as the Raiders head coach, there’s always a chance they’ll overspend on offense. It’s entirely possible Gruden goes after Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson in free agency. However, general manager Mike Mayock will need to talk some sense into him if he’s planning on spending big on offense.

Simply put, the Raiders don’t need offensive help. They had a top-10 offense in 2020 and they should be returning most of the group. The team’s defense is a major issue and they aren’t going to make it to the playoffs if they don’t improve the group. The Raiders probably aren’t going to have a ton of money to spend in free agency but what money they do have, should go to the defense. The entire plan for the draft should also be focused on the defense. With Gus Bradley coming in as defensive coordinator, there is a really good opportunity for the Raiders to turn things around. They just need to give Bradley the tools he needs to be successful.

READ NEXT: Raiders Called on to Trade Darren Waller in Blockbuster Deal

