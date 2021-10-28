Raiders QB Marcus Mariota Named Trade Target for AFC Contender

Considering the Las Vegas Raiders are in playoff contention, they could be buyers more than sellers at the trade deadline. However, they could have one really good trade chip that is likely to leave in free agency in the offseason. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has played a total of two snaps this season and it remains to be seen if the team plans to use him much this year.

He’s arguably the best backup in the NFL and could be useful for a team that has a need at the position. The Raiders would prefer to keep him in case something happens to Derek Carr but could be persuaded for the right price. The Cleveland Browns may be the perfect trade partner, according to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports:

Will Baker Mayfield be able to play through both a torn labrum and a bone fracture? That’s asking a lot, even for the toughest of quarterbacks, leaving the Browns with the possibility of having to rely on backup quarterback Case Keenum going forward. That’s a scary proposition considering Keenum is 28-35 as a starter, and while the Browns were able to hold off the struggling Broncos in Week 7, Keenum missed on 12 of his 33 pass attempts en route to 199 yards and just one touchdown. Those numbers won’t cut it against the upper class of the AFC, and Mariota gives them a better chance at staving off dark days. All they have to do is convince the Raiders of Derek Carr’s durability and Mariota, who has a no-trade clause, that it’s better to start in Cleveland than to sit in Las Vegas.

What Could Raiders Get for Mariota?

This could be a very advantageous situation for the Raiders. There’s not a ton of incentive for them to trade Mariota right now as they are a good team that would like to have a capable backup in the event of an injury. The Raiders know all too well how a playoff season can end with an injury to Carr. However, Las Vegas could take advantage of a possibly desperate Browns team.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has a torn labrum and a bone fracture. Cleveland had eyes on the Super Bowl this season but that’s not happening if they don’t have a good quarterback. Mariota isn’t elite but he could do some damage behind the Browns’ elite offensive line. The Raiders know they could be desperate and play in the AFC. If the Browns really want Mariota, they are going to have to pay more than they’d like. Considering Cleveland could be a potential playoff opponent for the Raiders, they shouldn’t accept anything less than a second-round pick in a trade with them.

Hard to See Browns Deal for Mariota Actually Happening

Trading Mariota could be a smart move for the Raiders but it could also blow up in their face. If anything happens to Carr and Mariota is gone, the season is over. The former No. 2 overall draft pick could possibly still lead the Raiders to the playoffs if something were to happen to the starter.

Also, the Browns aren’t an ideal trade partner. Las Vegas plays them in December and could be a playoff opponent. A bad Browns team helps the Raiders. Unless the team gets offered a ridiculous return, Las Vegas won’t be sending Mariota to Cleveland.

