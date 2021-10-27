Raiders ‘Must Consider Trading’ for Jets Star DB, per Analyst

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is playing at a high level but the only reason they look better this season is due to marked improvement of the defense. The unit is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks, 19th in points allowed per game and 19th in yards allowed per game. It’s not an elite defense but the improvements have been obvious.

Safties Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram have been playing well but don’t get very many breaks. Abram has played 100% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps this season while Moehrig has played 100% of defensive snaps in six of seven games. The team is relying on them heavily but that might not be sustainable. With the NFL trade deadline coming next week, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders need to consider trading for New York Jets safety Marcus Maye:

A trade for Maye would be a statement of intent from the Raiders. It would also bring more stability to the safety position and take some pressure off Moehrig and Abram to make every play. Both played 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Las Vegas makes a secondary upgrade, it might be better equipped to deal with Buffalo, Cincinnati or Tennessee in a potential playoff clash.

Maye Would Be a Luxury Trade

As noted earlier, the Raiders defense still isn’t elite despite major improvements this season. Adding a very good defensive back like Maye would help to continue to improve the defense. However, trading for him would be more of a luxury move. The Raiders used a first-round pick to draft Abram and a second-round pick to draft Moehrig. The two have been playing well this season so safety isn’t much of a need.

If Maye could play cornerback, the Raiders could show interest. Outside of Casey Hayward, cornerback has been a revolving door this season due to injuries. The team would be wiser to sure up that position before looking at safeties. As good as Maye is, the Raiders are unlikely to be in the market for him.

Maye Doesn’t Want to Be Traded

A problem facing a possible Maye trade is that he’s currently playing on a franchise tag and is seeking a long-term contract. He wants to be one of the highest-paid safeties in the league so that has to be taken into count if a team trades for him. Also, Maye has expressed that he doesn’t want to get traded.

“Yeah, of course, I’m here,” Maye said recently, via ESPN. “Every time I’m in this building, I’m 100%. Every time I’m on the field, I’m 100%. I’m going to be with my guys no matter what.”

The Jets aren’t a good football team right now as they sit with a 1-5 record. They need to start thinking about the future and Maye could net the team some valuable draft capital. However, it’s hard to see New York getting anything more than a second-round pick for him considering his contract situation.

