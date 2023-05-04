Raiders Named Fit for 3-Time Pro Bowler & Oakland Native: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders leave the draft with cornerback still a question mark. There were some cornerbacks the team was interested in at the top of the draft but weren’t able to land one. The only cornerback they added was fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland.

General manager Dave Ziegler hinted that they could dip back into the free agent pool to add another cornerback and it’s looking like there’s a good chance that will happen. Fortunately, there are still some good options available. Rock Ya-Sin was a starter for the Raiders last season but ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Las Vegas could now look to a former Raven to replace Ya-Sin. Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo believes that the Raiders are one of the best fits for Marcus Peters:

The Baltimore Ravens‘ decision to sign free agent CB Rock Ya-Sin likely means Marcus Peters will be playing elsewhere next season, which will be a major addition to a contending secondary. A former first-round draft pick, Peters still provides stability on the outside. In 2022, opposing receivers averaged 11.8 yards per reception against Peters, who intercepted 1 pass and broke up 6 more. Coming off a 2021 torn ACL, Peters has the chance to add significant value at a premium position for a defense looking to make a playoff push.

Peters to Raiders Is a Long Time Coming

There aren’t many players in the NFL who embodies what an old-school Raider is better than Peters. The Oakland, California, native grew up a fan of the team and plays with an intensity that many franchise legends played with. Peters was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for a good stretch and was named to three Pro Bowls. However, injuries caught up with him and he hasn’t had the same impact in recent years.

Peters is 30 now but could still have a solid few years left in the tank if he can stay healthy. His firey leadership could be a welcome sight on a Raiders defense that has struggled to be consistent for over 20 years now. Adding him would be a move that fans would love but Ziegler isn’t too concerned with that. The Raiders should add him because he would likely be a starter if he joined the current group of cornerbacks.

Other Potential Cornerback Options

Peters will likely have other suitors so there’s no guarantee the Raiders will get a shot at adding him. Wrapping up his career with his favorite team could be appealing to him but it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll play. If Peters doesn’t happen, there are other options available to the team. Former Los Angeles Chargers Bryce Callahan is still available and has started a lot of games. He’d provide a solid veteran presence.

Shaquill Griffin is a former Pro Bowler and only 27 years old. He’d be a solid fit in Patrick Graham’s defense. Eli Apple was almost a Raider in 2020 before the deal fell through. He’s managed to anger the entire Kansas City Chiefs fan base, which is something Las Vegas is very good at. He could be an option on a small contract.