Maxx Crosby Sends Message to Raiders Amid HC Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely going to hire a general manager before they hire a head coach, which makes the status of interim head coach Antonio Pierce more murky. If a new general manager is brought in, they may be able to choose the next head coach.

The Raiders players have voiced their opinions. Soon after the January 12 report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that Pierce is going to interview for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job dropped, defensive Maxx Crosby took to X to reiterate his support for the coach.

This isn’t the first time that Crosby has endorsed Pierce and it’s clear who he thinks should be the Raiders’ head coach. Crosby is close with owner Mark Davis and he’s solidified himself as the team’s best player. His words should carry weight in the building but Davis has gone against the players’ wishes in the past.

It’s looking like Davis will hire a general manager and let them make the decision on Pierce.

Las Vegas Raiders Have yet to Request Interviews

The last time Mark Davis let a general manager make the Raiders’ head coaching hire was when Reggie McKenzie hired Dennis Allen. That didn’t work out well as Allen was fired after going 8-28 in less than three seasons.

Davis made the last three head coaching hires for the Raiders but none of them have worked out long-term. According to a January 11 X post from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the team has yet to make an interview request for a single head coaching candidate.

As this afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders had not officially submitted an interview request for a head-coaching candidate, per source. That's unusual considering 1) they have to go through the interview process no matter what and 2) they've had a vacancy longer than any team. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 11, 2024

As Jones points out, it’s notable that the Raiders don’t have any interviews lined up considering they were the first team to have an opening. Davis appears committed to hiring a general manager before hiring a head coach. Whether or not that’s a good thing for Antonio Pierce remains to be seen.

Who Will Las Vegas Raiders Hire as HC?

Antonio Pierce only went 5-4 as the interim head coach for the Raiders but he had marquee wins over all three AFC West teams and the players really rallied behind him. The biggest knock on Pierce is his lack of coaching experience at the NFL level. He joined the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 2022 before getting promoted to interim head coach this season.

The fact that the Raiders had the fewest penalties in the NFL this season is a testament to Pierce’s ability to get players on the same page. He still has a lot to learn about being a head coach for an NFL coach but he clearly showed promise, which is why the Titans interviewed for their opening.

One thing that works against Pierce is how many good coaches are potentially available. Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel are all free agents right now. All four of those coaches have long track records of success as NFL head coaches. Pierce could one day be a top coach but there’s still a lot of unknowns with him. Until the Raiders hire a general manager, it’s impossible to know who the head coach will be in 2024. Pierce should at least be in the mix regardless of who’s hired.