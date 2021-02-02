Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Offers Revealing Insight on Nelson Agholor Rumors

It’s clear that the Las Vegas Raiders have some leadership issues. Two seasons in a row, the team has collapsed after 10 games and missed the playoffs. Obviously, the team has enough talent to win against some of the best in the NFL. However, the late-season collapses are very concerning.

It appears that part of the reason the Raiders have fallen apart is due to a lack of leadership. Reports recently dropped that Nelson Agholor went after the team following the Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That whole situation shows that Las Vegas needs more strong leaders on the team. While it probably didn’t feel good for players to get called out by Agholor, Maxx Crosby recently shed more light on the situation.

“It was in the heat of the moment,” Crosby said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Nelly didn’t say ‘these guys suck,’ it was more of a ‘we’ thing and him being a leader and showing his passion for the game. He’s been on a Super Bowl team and he knows what it looks like to have a winning environment in a locker room, and guys that truly love the game. Guys that show up every day and practice that way.

“He was definitely calling some people out a little bit. I was happy he said something. Because that game, too, he had put his all on the line and put us in a position to win that game. I felt it. Football is such an emotional game and losing the way we did, every single person in Raider Nation was sick. It was a cool moment to see because Nelly doesn’t talk a ton, but when he does everybody listens.”

Agholor Said What Needed to Be Said

While it’s never good to have a key player go on a tirade against the team, it was important for Agholor to start calling players out. The Raiders clearly have issues that need to be fixed and this whole situation makes the issues much clearer. The team needs more leadership from their veteran players.

Agholor has shown that he can be a leader but he’s still a quiet guy. The Raiders need guys who are going to be vocal each and every day. Agholor might walk in free agency so the team better hope the leadership void doesn’t become even bigger.

Crosby Excited About Gus Bradley Hiring

A big thing that should help the leadership issue is the hiring of Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator. He’s been credited by former players and as an excellent leader. Paul Guenther seemed to be lacking in that area so hiring an inspiring coach like Bradley should only help. Crosby is very excited about his new coach.

“I am fired up about it,” Crosby said. “He’s been a part of a lot of great defenses and he took the time to come see me at my house and met my girlfriend and everything. I got to meet his wife and he is a great dude. He’s fired up.”

