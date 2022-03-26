Mike Mayock Breaks Silence on Why Raiders Fired Him

Despite making the playoffs for just the second time since 2002, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to clean out the front office and coaching staff. General manager Mike Mayock was one of the first people to go after the season ended and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia eventually followed. Mayock made some baffling roster moves and draft picks over his tenure with the team but there’s no doubt they were better when he left than they were when he got there.

Some of the best moves he made while the Raiders general manager was drafting Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby, and then getting Darren Waller a contract extension before he turned into a star. However, after Jon Gruden resigned during the 2021 season, Mayock was going to have a hard time keeping his job. It looked like he’d have a chance after the team’s late-season charge but it wasn’t enough. Mayock has stayed quiet since the news of his firing broke but he’s finally addressed the situation.

Dan Patrick asked Mayock point-blank why he thinks the Raiders let him go on the Dan Patrick Show.

“When I got there, they were a 4-12 team, and then we 7-9, 8-8 and 10-7, and we were on the nine-yard line in the playoffs with 35 seconds left with four shots to tie Cincinnati, who went to the Super Bowl, which shows you how close the NFL is,” Mayock said. “I think at the end of the day, the owner has final say, and I think Mark Davis has a good heart. I like Mark Davis, personally, and at the end of the day, he decided that me and Rich Bisaccia didn’t get it done at the level he wanted or that he felt like a couple other guys could get it done at a higher level going forward, and I have to respect that because he’s the boss.”

Patrick then asked Mayock if he would’ve kept the job had the Raiders made a deeper playoff run.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Mayock said. “You’d have to get Mark.”

Mike Mayock (@MikeMayock) discusses why he thinks he's no longer the #Raiders GM.

Mayock Discusses Relationship With Jon Gruden

As noted previously, Mayock was brought in by Gruden. The coach resigned after a slew of offensive emails were leaked to the media. Mayock was asked about his current relationship with Gruden.

“We text back and forth occasionally,” Mayock said. “He called me after I got fired.”

Gruden had the final say on all roster moves so there were likely some tense moments between the two. It doesn’t sound like they are best friends but they are on speaking terms.

Were Raiders Right to Fire Mayock?

While Mayock did have some good moves during his time with the Raiders, new general manager Dave Ziegler is already winning over fans. Mayock didn’t make a lot of trades and almost never gave up draft picks. Ziegler has already taken a different approach. He’s already made two blockbuster trades by landing Davante Adams from the Packers and sending Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

It’s going to take a few years to know for sure if the Raiders made the right call by replacing Mayock with Ziegler but signs are looking good for the team so far.

