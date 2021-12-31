Insider Offers Latest Update on Mike Mayock’s Job Status With Raiders

Just a few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were in free fall and it looked like owner Mark Davis would clean house. However, the team has won two straight and finds itself back in the playoff race. If they make the playoff, it’s feasible that general manager Mike Mayock and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia get retained.

The fact that Mayock is still with the Raiders bodes well for his chances but his future with the team could come down to how these last two games play out. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the general manager actually has a better chance of keeping his job than many expected.

“There is at least some optimism in the building that Mayock could get a real chance at the gig without Jon Gruden, who had final say over personnel decisions,” Fowler wrote.

“Mayock and team owner Mark Davis have maintained a good relationship, and save a few draft missteps, the roster is in decent shape. The flip side is that Davis hasn’t made a firm decision or tipped off his plans, and some league folks are expecting a change. The situation remains fluid and neither option would shock. I’m just saying Mayock being let go is not a slam dunk.”

What if Raiders Don’t Make Playoffs?

Though the Raiders are feeling good at the moment, they have games left against two tough teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Those are the types of teams they need to beat to be considered Super Bowl contenders. If the Raiders go winless over the next two weeks, things are looking a lot worse for Mayock.

Finishing the season 8-9 wouldn’t mark an improvement for a team that finished 8-8 last season. While former head coach Jon Gruden had final say on personnel matters, Mayock isn’t blameless in the construction of the roster. He’ll have a hard time keeping his job if the Raiders can’t get over the hump and make the playoffs this year.

Bisaccia Has Less of a Chance to Keep Job Than Mayock

Bisaccia was dealt a tough hand for his first head coaching job. He had to take over for Gruden early in the season and while there have been some high points, there have also been a lot of lows. Two blowout losses to the Kansas City Chiefs certainly didn’t make Davis very happy.

Even if the Raiders make the playoffs, it might be best to look at other head coaching candidates. Bisaccia has made some poor decisions during his brief stint leading the team and his lack of expertise on offense or defense is a problem. To be fair, he didn’t have a full offseason to prepare for being a first-time head coach but his upside is limited. He could be good enough to get the Raiders into the playoffs but he’ll need to show a lot more if Davis is to believe that he is the right coach to get this team to the Super Bowl.

