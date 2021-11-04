Raiders Re-Sign 3 Players, Including WR & QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are retooling their roster a bit with the bye week now in the past. The team needs to ensure that their depth is in a good spot with the second half of the season about to begin. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced several roster moves.

The first notable move the team made was signing linebacker Marquel Lee to the active roster.

We have signed free agent LB Marquel Lee. We have signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad. We have released T Dan Skipper from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/AxNahEpOH5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

Lee was drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has bounced on and off the roster for years. He signed back with the team’s practice squad this year shortly before the season started. He spent some time on the active roster before getting released again. He was then brought back to the practice squad. What’s odd is that the Raiders listed him as a free agent in the announcement that they signed him. However, he was on the practice squad and the team never let him go prior to signing him to the active roster again. It was likely just a mistake on the part of the Raiders’ social media team. Regardless, he’s back on the team’s active roster for now.

Nathan Peterman & Marcell Ateman Are Back

The Raiders released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Tuesday, which came as a surprise. However, his stint in free agency was short-lived. The Raiders also announced that Peterman is coming back on the practice squad. The team likely cut him to make additional room on the active roster. With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota healthy, there was no reason to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. Mariota has had trouble staying healthy so it’s wise to keep Peterman around in some capacity. He’s familiar with the system and took a lot of snaps in the preseason. He’ll be ready to back up Carr if necessary.

Las Vegas also revealed that they’ve decided to bring back wide receiver Marcell Ateman. The team released Henry Ruggs on November 2 due to his involvement in a fatal car crash and subsequent arrest on a DUI charge. That left only three wide receivers on the active roster. Ateman is only on the practice squad but has spent time with the team in each of the last three seasons, including this offseason. He should be ready to go quickly if the Raiders need him to play.

Dan Skipper Released

Wide receiver depth has become more important for the Raiders recently so they decided to let go of an offensive lineman. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper has been released from the practice squad to make room for Peterman and Ateman.

Skipper was signed to the team last month but didn’t play in any games. After a slew of injuries early in the season, the Raiders’ offensive line appears to have stabilized. That made the need for a player like Skipper less necessary. Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is also close to being ready to play, which will help depth.

