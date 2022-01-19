Raiders Sign Former Panthers, Packers DB to Contract

Despite not having a general manager in place right now, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to make roster moves. They recently signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts and didn’t stop there. The team announced on Tuesday that they’ve also signed veteran defensive back Natrell Jamerson to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed S Natrell Jamerson to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/SuxJ3x6eQc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 18, 2022

Jamerson was actually brought in for a tryout by the Raiders during the season but he didn’t end up getting signed. The team must’ve liked what they saw from him previously to give him a contract now. He eventually signed with the New York Giants and stuck on their practice squad through the end of the season.

Jamerson came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints but didn’t play a snap with the team before getting cut. He was eventually picked up by the Green Bay Packers where he played in two games. His longest stint was with the Carolina Panthers where he lasted two years and played in nine games. In 21 career games, Jamerson has 13 combined tackles and no interceptions. Depending on what happens with the Raiders coaching staff this offseason, he could have an opportunity to make the roster.

Defensive Back a Need for Raiders Heading Into Offseason

With the Raiders letting go of general manager Mike Mayock, there could be some major changes coming for the team. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley did a solid job helping turn the team’s defense into a capable group. However, a new head coach would likely bring in a new coordinator.

Bradley is a Cover 3 purist and the Raiders have built their roster around that. If a change is made, the team will need to make some changes in the defensive backfield. Safety Trevon Moehrig should be a solid free safety in any system the team implements but the same can’t be said for Johnathan Abram. He’s a box safety who struggles in coverage. Perhaps a new defensive coordinator would consider moving him to linebacker. The less he’s put in coverage, the better.

Trayvon Mullen has shown flashes at cornerback and should get another chance next season regardless of who is coaching. Other than Moehrig and Mullen, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders bringing back many of this season’s defensive backs if Bradley is let go.

Does Bradley Deserve to Keep Job Regardless of HC Hire?

There’s an argument to be made that Bradley deserves another shot with the Raiders even if Rich Bisaccia isn’t made the permanent head coach. Though the team did allow the seventh-most points in the NFL this season, there’s no denying the group was much improved. The defensive line made massive improvements and the defense was middle of the pack in yards allowed per game.

Bradley has also had a lot of success everywhere he’s been as a defensive coordinator. The team has already put together a defensive roster that fits his system. Perhaps the next head coach will want to keep some continuity.

