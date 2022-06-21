Chandler Jones Sends Message to Ndamukong Suh Amid Raiders Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders are always interesting, but this offseason, it’s been mostly positive attention. The latest news story following the team involves Ndamukong Suh. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman is sitting around in free agency right now but should have plenty of suitors.

Suh raised a lot of eyebrows on Tuesday when he tweeted out that the “Raiders could be fun” to sign with. Naturally, that got many fans excited. Even a notable player for the team couldn’t help but react. Chandler Jones told Suh to stop “playin with my emotions.”

Stop playin with my emotions Smokey! https://t.co/gJjqRj23DJ — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) June 21, 2022

Jones clearly likes the idea of Suh joining the silver and black. Based on the defensive tackle’s tweet, it sounds like the feeling is mutual. Jones and Suh haven’t played together during a regular season game but have shared the Pro Bowl field before. Jones wouldn’t mind having another grizzled veteran on a young defense. Suh is 35 now but he’s proven he can still make an impact, nothing 12.0 sacks combined over the last two seasons, including a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Raiders Might Have Too Many DTs Already

Heading into the training camp, the Raiders already have seven defensive tackles on the roster. Those are just tackles with defensive ends not included. The team is going to have some tough cuts to make once training camp wraps up.

Adding Suh to the mix would only make things more difficult. That said, he’s got much more pass rush upside than anybody other defensive tackle on the roster. Bilal Nichols is a solid pass rusher but his career-high is 5.0 sacks in a season. Even at 34 last season, Suh had 6.0 sacks. He would certainly make the Raiders’ interior pass rush better if the team signed him.

Raiders Predicted to Keep 10 Defensive Linemen

Even if the Raiders don’t sign Suh, there are some tough cuts facing them. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez is predicting that the team keeps 10 defensive linemen for the regular season roster in Maxx Crosby, Johnathan Hankins, Bilal Nichols, Chandler Jones, Clelin Ferrell, Malcolm Koonce, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, Vernon Butler and Kyle Peko:

A 4-3 defense, or a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham? Either way, the Raiders already have a formidable pass-rush duo in Crosby and Jones and need a lot of interior help to not only defend the run but push the pocket. No wonder Las Vegas drafted DTs with consecutive picks in Farrell Jr., and Matthew Butler, while signing Nichols, Peko and Vernon Butler in free agency. Might Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 draft, be a better fit as a 3-4 end?

Based on this projection, the Raiders will keep four defensive ends and four tackles. If Suh was signed, he’d likely overtake Peko or Vernon Butler on the roster. They are both new to the team so there isn’t a ton of allegiance there. It wouldn’t be too difficult for the Raiders to make room for a player of Suh’s caliber.

