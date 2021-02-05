Raiders Predicted to Sign Free Agent WR to $11 Million Deal

None of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ impending free agents helped increases their value as much as Nelson Agholor has. He came to the team last offseason on a deal that barely paid him over $1 million. He proceeded to be the Raiders’ best wide receiver in 2020 and one of the best deep threats in the NFL.

Thanks to his season, Agholor should be in for a much bigger payday in 2021. However, he’s not really helped by the fact that there are a lot of really good wide receivers in the upcoming free-agent class. There are plenty of better options for teams with cash and a need at the position. That could end up leading Agholor right back to Las Vegas. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts that the wide receiver will sign a one-year deal with the Raiders worth $11 million:

Agholor’s market is going to be fascinating. There are going to be teams that remember the guy who was run out of Philly for his drop problems, but he was also a difference-maker this season. The Raiders are $19 million over the cap, but they can get under pretty quickly by cutting Tyrell Williams and Lamarcus Joyner. Agholor could stick around in Las Vegas, but he’s probably going to need to have this sort of season again to earn a multiyear deal in a better market.

Considering the amount of talent in the wide receiver free agent pool, it might be wise for Agholor to take a short deal from the Raiders. If he has another big season, his chances of getting a better contract should increase.

Does Agholor Even Want to Return?

There’s almost no doubt the Raiders would be happy to have Agholor back. He was a reliable target for Derek Carr and a strong leader for a very young wide receiver corps. He certainly earned a new contract from the team.

However, it might be that simple. Last week, a report dropped from Vic Tafur of The Athletic that revealed potential issues Agholor had with the Raiders. After the Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he went on a fiery rant against the team. Perhaps he’d rather go to a team with a better winning culture. It’s far from a guarantee that he would even want to come back to Las Vegas.

Will Raiders Replace Agholor if He Leaves?

If Agholor makes it clear he doesn’t want to come back, the Raiders could have a problem on their hands. Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards were supposed to be impact players in 2020 but neither guy stood out. If Agholor leaves, Las Vegas has Ruggs, Edwards and Hunter Renfrow as their top wide receivers.

That trio could be excellent in a couple of seasons but the Raiders shouldn’t take that risk right now. They’ll need to find a very good No. 2 or 3 wide receiver in free agency. Unfortunately, the team won’t have the money to spend on a guy like Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin. However, they could get a guy like Sammy Watkins or Alshon Jeffery, who should come relatively cheap.

