NFC Team ‘Checked in’ on Trade for Raiders QB: Report

When the 2021 season was wrapping up, it looked like there could be significant quarterback movement this offseason. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were some of the big names who looked like they could be traded. In recent weeks, Rodgers has signed a deal to stay in Green Bay and nobody appears eager to trade for Watson due to his ongoing legal issues, but Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was also a name to watch but new head coach Josh McDaniels shut down those rumors when he said Carr will be the starter in Week 1.

However, that’s not going to stop teams from trying. The Washington Commanders are possibly the most active team looking for a quarterback. They even reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs to offer a trade for Patrick Mahomes. So far, the team hasn’t had much luck. Though Carr appears entrenched as the Raiders starter, his status with the team isn’t as strong as the other quarterbacks considering his contract expires after the 2022 season.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Washington Commanders have already reached out about a trade for Carr.

“Washington is exploring its options among experienced passers, its preferred path. According to sources familiar with the situation, they made an offer for Seahawks star Russell Wilson and checked in on the Raiders’ Derek Carr,” Standig wrote.

Some Sources Don’t Think Carr Is Worth Too Much

Carr would make sense for the Commanders. He used to be coached by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio when he was the head coach of the Raiders. The two have a good relationship and likely wouldn’t mind reuniting. However, Standig’s sources aren’t certain that Carr is worth giving up a haul in a trade:

Several league sources aren’t convinced Carr is worth an all-in move with picks and an annual average salary north of $35 million. However, one GM included Carr with Wilson and Watson among the quarterbacks Washington should robustly target before having to “settle” for Garoppolo or Matt Ryan, should the Falcons make the former MVP with a massive cap hit available.

Carr’s value appears to be varied across the league but Washington likes him. A trade is unlikely but perhaps they could make the Raiders an offer they can’t refuse.

Washington has called essentially everywhere about finding a QB. Their call to the #Seahawks shows a commitment to swinging big. They went 7-10 last year with a solid backup. A sure-fire starter changes everything for a team ready to compete. https://t.co/nf4BkGnLv1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

What Could Washington Offer to Convince Raiders to Trade Carr?

Early signs point to the Raiders wanting to keep Carr as the starting quarterback going forward. He’s a strong fit with McDaniels and has proven to be a great leader for the franchise. It’s going to take a lot to convince McDaniels to trade the quarterback. He knows how important it is to have a good quarterback to win games.

The only way Washington could get Carr is if they make the Raiders an offer they can’t refuse. Two first-round picks and a second-round pick for the quarterback might be enough to convince them. That said, the Raiders might even deny that. This is a weak quarterback draft class and finding a capable starter isn’t easy. It’s unlikely the Raiders trade Carr for anything unless they get somebody better.

