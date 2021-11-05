Charles Woodson Calls on Raiders to Sign Star WR

Wide receiver looked like a strength for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the bye week but that is no longer the case. Henry Ruggs was the team’s No. 1 receiver but has been released after being involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old woman Tina O. Tintor and her dog. Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and will not be playing with the Raiders going forward.

With the team losing its top receiver and the trade deadline already over, the team has to look to free agency to address the position. The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler is easily the most talented wide receiver who could be available to the Raiders. The question of if Las Vegas should be interested in Beckham was posted on Twitter and team legend Charles Woodson made it clear that he believes his former team should be.

Beckham Coming off Some Down Years

During his early years with the New York Giants, Beckham looked like the best wide receiver in the NFL. He averaged 1,374 receiving in his first three seasons. Unfortunately, his production has nosedived in recent years. He has 551 yards in the last two years combined and has missed 11 games due to injury. If he was still the same superstar wide receiver the Browns wouldn’t have gotten rid of him without anything in return.

That said, a change of scenery could revitalize his career. The Raiders are well aware of that happening as they traded Randy Moss to the New England Patriots in 2007 for a fourth-round pick. In his first season with the Patriots, Moss caught 23 touchdown receptions, which is still an NFL record. Nobody believed he still had that level of production left, which is why the Raiders only got a fourth-round pick for him.

That’s not to say that Beckham can reach the heights that Moss did. He didn’t have the injury history that Beckham has. He could still have a lot left in the tank as he’s only 29-years-old. Quarterback Derek Carr is playing at a high level right now and could get the best out of Beckham.

DeSean Jackson Still an Option

Beckham is subject to waivers and we won’t know if he’s been claimed until Monday. It’s possible that a team with cap space could swoop in and take the wide receiver before the Raiders even get a chance. If that happens, the team could take a strong look at DeSean Jackson.

The 34-year-old speedster was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams and cleared waivers without getting claimed. At his age, he’s not as appealing as Beckham is but can still run. He’d certainly replace some of the speed the Raiders lost. He wouldn’t be as exciting a signing but is the better fit on the current roster. It will come down to if the Raiders are looking to make a splash or simply rely on pieces they already have.

