Raiders Fans ‘Mob’ Former $90 Million Pro Bowler in Recruiting Effort

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have much money left to spend in free agency. The team entered the period with among the most money to spend in the NFL but has used much of that up. Over the Cap has the team with just $2.8 million left to spend.

That’s not going to stop fans from trying to help the Raiders sign key free agents. Wide receiver isn’t a need for the team but an offense can never have too many playmakers. Three-time Pro Bowl free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance for Wednesday’s NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. When the wide receiver wasn’t in Crypto.com Arena, TMZ Sports caught on video a bunch of Raiders fans going after him telling him to join the team.

Play

Fans Mob Odell Beckham Jr. At Lakers Game, Beg Star To Go To Raiders | TMZ Sports Forget LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard … Odell Beckham Jr. might have been the biggest star at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night — at least, that's based on the reaction he got outside of the stadium, where he was mobbed by a throng of fans!! SUBSCRIBE — tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best… 2023-04-06T14:23:37Z

Beckham didn’t appear to have much of a response to the pestering from fans. This isn’t the only time this offseason that Raiders fans were trying to get a star player to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fans were using similar tactics on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t end up working out as Rodgers appears to be headed to the New York Jets. It’s likely that their latest efforts won’t get Beckham to Las Vegas either.

Where Will Beckham End Up?

Beckham didn’t play a single snap of football last year due to a torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 Super Bowl. That didn’t stop him from consistently being in the news. He was linked to a number of teams before the season ended but didn’t end up signing anywhere as there were concerns that he wouldn’t be fully recovered in time for the playoffs.

Despite having a history of injury issues, Beckham remains popular this offseason. He has been linked to numerous teams, including the Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. The Baltimore Ravens could also be in on Beckham. The Raiders have not been directly linked to the wide receiver this offseason. The team gave Jakobi Meyers $33 million this offseason while also paying big money to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Wide receiver is not a need for the Raiders and Beckham is likely to be expensive. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he ends up in Las Vegas.

Raiders Visiting With 1st-Round WR Prospect

The Raiders aren’t likely to give out any more big contracts to wide receivers this offseason but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding to the position group. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders brought in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers for a visit.

After visiting the #Cowboys on Monday, Boston College WR Zay Flowers is headed to Las Vegas today for a visit with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 4, 2023

Flowers is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had him get selected by the Ravens at No. 22 in his recent mock draft. The Raiders pick at No. 7 and taking Flowers there would be a big reach. Perhaps he’s an option if the team trades back in the first round. Flowers would bring some diversity to the Raiders’ wide receiver corps. Right now, the team has a lot of receivers that are good in the middle of the field. Flowers is small and fast. He could stretch the field to open things up for Adams, Renfrow and Meyers. However, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t much of a deep ball thrower so adding Flowers with so many needs on defense doesn’t make sense for the team.