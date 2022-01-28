NFC Team Targeting Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia for Coaching Staff: Report

A lot still needs to happen but it’s starting to look like New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. It was always a long shot that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia would get the permanant job despite leading the team to the playoffs. Many fans hoped to see Bisaccia keep his job as the special teams coordiantor with the new coaching staff but that was wishful thiking.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears has their eyes set on Bisaccia as their next special teams coordinator.

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Bisaccia were on the Dallas Cowboys staff together from 2013 to 2017 so there’s a lot of familiarty there. The Raiders coach is well respected around the league and will have a number of options but Chicago appears to be the likely destination if Las Vegas moves on. This would be a great hire for Eberflus, who will be a first time head coach. Bisaccia is certainly a guy who can help make the adjustment a lot easier.

Rod Marinelli Could Also End up With Bears

Bisaccia isn’t the only Raiders assistant who has a chance to end up in Chicago. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was an assistant with the Bears from 2009 to 2012. He did excellent work with the Raiders defensive line this season and is one of the strongest defensive minds in the NFL. He’s staying put for now but made it seem that he’d follow Bisaccia wherever he goes.

“Right now I’m with the Raiders, waiting to see what happens with my good friend Rich Bisaccia,” Marinelli said on 670 The Score.

Eberflus worked under Marinelli when he was the defnesive cooridnator in Dallas. There’s a strong connection there. Marinelli makes a ton of sense in Chicago and the 72-year-old coach hasn’t shown signs of slowing down yet.

Marinelli Praises Eberflus

It’s fallen out of fashion to hire defensive-minded coaches as head coaches. Most teams like to find the next big offensive guru. The Bears tried that with their last head coach in Matt Nagy. That didn’t work out as the coach was fired after the season. Eberflus did great work with the Indianapolis Colts and could turn the Bears into a defensive powerhouse.

Marinelli thinks very highly of the coach.

“He’s such a bright guy,” Marinelli told ChicagoBears.com. “I wanted to go back to the original Tampa system, and we just kind of got our heads together.

“He just really took off and grew. You’ve got to be demanding on players in the right way and he did a terrific job in that area. The whole system’s about details and execution and teaching, and he really took off and flourished.”

If Eberflus can land Marinelli and Bisaccia from the Raiders, he’d certianly be setting himself up for success. However, he’ll have to wait and see what Las Vegas decides to do.

