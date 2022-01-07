Damian Lillard Posts Photo of 8-Time Pro Bowl QB in Raiders Jersey [LOOK]

The Las Vegas Raiders still could be in the playoffs this year but that doesn’t mean there are serious questions regarding their future. While deciding who the next head coach is will be on top of the list but they also need to decide on the future of quarterback Derek Carr. He’ll be in the final year of his contract next season and there hasn’t been much movement on a possible extension.

Carr has played well this season and will likely end up getting a new contract unless a better option is presented to the Raiders. This offseason could have an unprecedented amount of quarterback movement. Bigs names like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson could all be on the move. Carr is good but he’s not on the same level as those three.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is a big Raiders fan and frequently tweets about the team. Recently, he tweeted out a photo of Wilson in a Raiders jersey and asked what the fans thought of the possibility.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Wilson Having a Down Season

Last offseason, Wilson was a very attractive trade target for pretty much every team. He was coming off a 12-4 season with the Seattle Seahawks and threw for 40 touchdowns. This year hasn’t been nearly as good to the star quarterback. The Seahawks are 5-8 in games that he’s started and he missed three games with a hand injury.

Wilson’s touchdowns are down to just 22 and he’s only thrown for 2,875 yards. It was his least impressive season since 2016. Not all of the struggles are his fault. The offensive line continues to be a mess and Seattle doesn’t have the best offensive personnel. Pete Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach so he puts more of his attention on that. It could be time for Wilson and Carroll to finally split up. Despite the quarterback’s down year, he should still be very popular if he does become available.

Should Raiders Target Wilson?

Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and already has a Super Bowl under his belt. At 33-years-old, he should still be elite for at least a few more years. With how long quarterbacks have been playing lately, Wilson could be a top quarterback another decade. He previously showed some interest in the Raiders but that was when Jon Gruden was still the head coach. He could still have interest in Las Vegas but that would depend on who they hire as the full-time head coach this offseason.

In the end, the Raiders will likely stick it out with Carr. What he’s done this season may not look great on the stat sheet but he’s helping this team win. He deserves a ton of credit for keeping them afloat. Plus, the Raiders don’t have to trade multiple first-round picks to keep him and Carr’s contract won’t be close to how much Wilson will get paid on his next deal. Las Vegas can win with him. Wilson is an exciting player but the Raiders don’t need him right now.

READ NEXT: Raiders Urged to Sign ‘Nastiest Lineman in the Game’

