Raiders ‘Certainly’ Have Interest in Super Bowl Winning QB, per Insider

The amount of superstar quarterback movement that could happen this offseason is completely unprecedented. We’ve already seen Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff get swapped and Carson Wentz is probably close to getting moved. Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston and the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly getting interest in Derek Carr.

As if things couldn’t get any wilder, Russell Wilson might get added to the list of quarterbacks who want a trade. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Monday that the star quarterback is “increasingly frustrated” by the fact that they can’t protect him as he’s been sacked 394 times in nine seasons.

It’s still too early to tell if Wilson will request a trade, but if he does, La Canfora reported that the Raiders would be interested:

The Raiders should be all over this as well, and I hear there is certainly some interest on their part. Las Vegas is metropolitan enough, it is close to Wilson’s home in California, the stadium is exquisite and climate controlled, they have some top offensive talent in place, Jon Gruden has a Super Bowl ring as a head coach and a 10-year contract. I’d posit the Raiders would be a significant fit for Wilson more than you might imagine at first blush.

What a Wilson to Raiders Trade Might Look Like

Before anybody gets excited about a Wilson trade, it’s highly unlikely to happen. He’s under contract through 2023 and he’s the biggest reason the Seahawks are competitive every year. However, things appear different this offseason. Even if Wilson stays put, there will likely be an unprecedented amount of movement at quarterback.

If Wilson asks for a trade, he’ll be stealing Deshaun Watson’s spotlight. He would be among the best and most accomplished players to ever try to get moved. If a team wants to trade for him, it’s going to cost a ton. Wilson is 32-years-old, so that might hurt his value a bit. That said, top quarterbacks are playing at a high level until they’re 40 these days.

Almost a decade of Wilson would be worth a major trade haul. If the Raiders wanted to land the star quarterback, it’s going to take Derek Carr and at least three first-round picks to make it happen. Wilson has proven that he can lead a team with a bad defense to the playoffs. Perhaps he’d be worth the litany of picks the Raiders would have to offer.

Jon Gruden Is a Big Fan of Wilson

One thing that is interesting about Jon Gruden’s long stint in the media is that we know exactly how he feels about many quarterbacks around the NFL. One player that he was a big fan of was Wilson. In fact, he was one of the few people who praised the Seahawks’ decision to draft him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

“I love this pick,” Gruden said back in 2012, via the Seattle Times. “If I were Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson, I’d be leery of this kid. … If you give this kid a legitimate chance to win this job, he’ll win it. That’s how much confidence I have.”

Gruden was obviously right about Wilson. Despite his small stature, he’s one of the best players in the NFL. It’s almost impossible to imagine that Seattle would ever trade him but if they do, expect Gruden to get involved.

