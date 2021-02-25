Disgruntled Superstar Open to Trade to Raiders: Report

Despite numerous reports stating that the Las Vegas Raiders plan to stick with quarterback Derek Carr for the 2021 season, nothing is guaranteed. The silver and black aren’t going to move the quarterback unless that can add a clear upgrade. Well, Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston and Russell Wilson could be ready for a change of scenery. Carr is a very good player, but he’s not on the same level as those two.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora recently reported that the Raiders would be interested in trading for Wilson if he was available. It now appears that the interest could be mutual, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic:

But the Seahawks haven’t reached the NFC Championship game since 2014, and Wilson’s frustration has escalated to the point that his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks. According to sources, those teams include ones mentioned in La Canfora’s column the day of the Super Bowl: the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders. Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future.

The Dolphins and Jets could offer much more appealing trade packages than the Raiders could as they both have top-5 picks in this year’s draft. However, Las Vegas could be a more appealing destination for Wilson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Would Raiders Actually Trade for Wilson?

The Raiders clearly like Carr. They would be totally comfortable having him be the starter in 2021. It’s even possible that he gets a contract extension soon.

With that said, Wilson is arguably one of the three best quarterbacks in the world. He’s not just a great quarterback, he’s the type of player that can elevate an average or bad roster to the playoffs. If he came to the Raiders, he’d have an offensive-minded coach, a very good offensive line and a solid group of playmakers led by tight end Darren Waller. It’s easy to see why he’d find the idea of joining the team appealing.

On the Raiders side of things, a Wilson trade makes a lot of sense. He’s a massive superstar and the team doesn’t have a lot of star power right now. His face would immediately be plastered all over Las Vegas. This Raiders roster led by Wilson would almost certainly get them back to the playoffs. Yes, the defense is still a massive issue but Wilson is just that good. There are times that he looks better than even Patrick Mahomes. If there’s a real chance to get him, the Raiders should at least consider it.

How Much Would Wilson Cost in a Trade?

There are probably at least 25 teams in the NFL that would rather have Wilson than their current quarterback. If the Raiders want him, that’s not a knock on Carr. It’s just a testament to how good Wilson is, which is why trading for him won’t be easy.

There have been rumors that it would take at least three first-round picks to land the quarterback. If that’s all it takes, the Raiders need to make that trade immediately. Wilson would turn the team into Super Bowl contenders for at least the next five or six years. However, three first-round picks probably aren’t enough.

It’s unknown how Pete Carroll feels about Carr, but perhaps he’d welcome him as a replacement for Wilson. If the Raiders sent Carr, three first-round picks and Josh Jacobs to Seattle, they might be comfortable with that return. It’s obviously a steep price but Hall of Fame quarterbacks in their prime don’t typically become available.

