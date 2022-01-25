Insider Links Super Winning Coach Who ‘Would Love Derek Carr’ to Raiders

The NFL world has been dealt a bombshell. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is stepping away from the team. There have been rumblings that this was possible recently but didn’t seem likely considering how much success he’s had with the team.

Sources: Sean Payton has informed the #Saints that he’s stepping away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Based on the early rumors, it appears that the plan is to retire, per Nick Underhill. He could also just take a year off.

Payton has been one of the most successful coaches in NFL for over a decade now. He’s never had a season with double-digit losses, won a Super Bowl and turned the Saints from one of the NFL’s laughing stocks to a perennial powerhouse. The 2021 season proved to be challenging for New Orleans. Quarterback Drew Brees retired prior to the season, leaving the direction at quarterback unclear. Jameis Winston looked solid taking over for the future Hall of Famer but gut hurt. Despite all the issues at quarterback, The Saints were in the playoff race and finished with a 9-8 record. He’ll likely be taking some time away from football but perhaps there’s one opening that could appeal to him.

Could Raiders Convince Payton to Avoid Retirement?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a coaching search after interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led them to a playoff berth. While that may have been good enough for some to remove the interim tag, owner Mark Davis appears apprehensive to give the full-time job to Bisaccia.

If he’s looking for a splash hire, Payton would be as big a name as they could get. The Raiders have a good amount of cap space, a team that just made the playoffs, a good quarterback in Derek Carr and some really good young talent. Plus, Davis isn’t known to be overly controlling. Prior to the news that Payton was leaving the Saints was dropped, Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter linked the coach to the Raiders opening.

“Another name I keep hearing and have for several days is Sean Payton,” Carpenter wrote. “I want to make this clear. He hasn’t been interviewed, nor have the Raiders asked. But here is some of the chatter I hear from around the NFL.”

One source told Carpenter that the Raiders would be a good fit for Payton.

“Sean needs a new view out his office window,” the source said. “He would love Derek Carr. He has everything you want. Every player on that team with a brain would be sad for Rich but embrace Sean.”

Payton deserves some time off but this could be an opportunity too good to pass up if he does hope to coach again.

Not Likely to Happen

If possible, Davis would likely move heaven and earth to acquire Payton. He’s a great coach and can build a consistent winner in Las Vegas. As exciting as that all sounds, it’s difficult to see it happening this season.

Payton appears set on taking some time away. He’s been grinding for a long time now and could use a year or two off. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job could open up after next season. Perhaps he’s got his eyes on that considering he coached there before getting hired by the Saints.

